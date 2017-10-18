Wednesday 18 – Originally, chamber music was made to play in people’s houses, so it’s entirely possible that early performances were done while listeners sipped on something. Bringing back those days is the Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth’s Beer, Beards, and Beethoven event, in which the group will play music inside Wild Acre Brewing. How are the acoustics in the brewery? We’ll find out. The performance is at 7pm at 1734 E El Paso St, FW. Tickets are $20-30. Call 817-877-3003.

Thursday 19 – Now that it’s actually pleasant to be outside again, it’s a good time for the inaugural running of the Witches Ride in Mansfield. This communal bike ride encourages you to dress up for Halloween and take part, and the proceeds raise funds for the city. The run commences at 5:30pm at Steven’s Garden & Grill, 223 Depot St, Mansfield. Tickets are $25. Call 205-908-1757.

Friday 20 – The people of Puerto Rico need our help, so the Boricua Strong Benefit has been organized at the Foundry District, with Latin music and food on offer. Bring canned food, first-aid kits, soap, and any other nonperishable items you’d like to donate. Just don’t throw them into the crowd like our president recently did. The event is 1-7pm at 2634 Weisenberger St, FW. Admission is free.

Saturday 21 – Some 850 artists will be at ArtsGoggle when it lights up the Near Southside, so if you can’t find something you like, you may want to consider giving up art entirely. In addition, musical guests like Calhoun, The Unlikely Candidates, and Vvoes will be playing the length of Magnolia noon-10pm on W Magnolia Av, FW. Admission is free.

Sunday 22 – You won’t know whether to laugh or cry at the hijinks of hyper-competitive parents seeking to get their kids into the most exclusive New York kindergarten in Application Pending. The one-woman show by Greg Edwards and Andy Sandberg takes the viewpoint of a woman suddenly thrust into the admissions director job on application deadline day. Circle Theatre’s production runs Thu thru Nov 18 at 230 W 4th St, FW. Tickets are $15-38. Call 817-877-3040.

Monday 23 – There’s no word on which pieces of music will be played when student conductors take over the UNT Symphony Orchestra, so we’re telling conductor jokes. A man walks into a pet store and is amazed to find a $5,000 parrot that can sing every Mozart aria and a $10,000 one that can sing Wagner’s entire Ring cycle. He asks about what a $30,000 parrot in the store does. The owner says, “Nothing, but the other parrots call him ‘Maestro.’ ” The concert is at 5pm at Winspear Hall, 2100 I-35E, Denton. Admission is free. Call 940-369-7802.

Tuesday 24 – “Never Dalí understand one painting of Dalí, because Dalí only create enigma!” the famous surrealist painter said of himself. However, Arlington Museum of Art thinks it has a line on him in its latest exhibition. Salvador Dalí: Visions of Eternity, highlighting the artist’s religious imagery and including his lithographs illustrating Dante’s The Divine Comedy, runs Sat thru Jan 21 at 201 W Main St, Arlington. Admission is $5-8. Call 817-275-4600.