Wednesday 29 – Kedi is the Turkish word for “cat” and also the name of the documentary concluding this semester’s KinoMonda series at TCU. Ceyda Torun’s film about stray cats in Istanbul shows how the city’s inhabitants semi-domesticate these animals, feeding them in exchange for keeping pests away from their businesses. This may not be the best documentary of 2017, but it’s definitely the cutest. The movie screens at 6:30pm at Sid Richardson Bldg, 2955 S University Dr, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-257-7292.

Thursday 30 – If the Dallas Cowboys are to salvage their season, they have no margin for error. That means they must beat the Washington Redskin Potatoes when they come to town. Fortunately, the home side is on a full week’s rest, and the Potatoes are banged-up and dysfunctional, so the Cowboys can dream of dicing up those tasty spuds. Kickoff is at 7:30pm at AT&T Stadium, 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Tickets are $75-500. Call 800-745-3000.

Friday 01 –Born in what is now the Ukraine, Dimitri Tiomkin left the Soviet Union shortly after the revolution and came to Hollywood, where he became a much-feted, Oscar-winning composer of film scores. For one night only, Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will play his score for It’s a Wonderful Life, accompanied by a screening of the film, at 7:30pm at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $38-93. Call 817-665-6000.

Saturday 02 –Tis the season to remember the birth of the son of God, but it turns out He ain’t happy with the stuff being carried out in His name down here, so he possesses the body of an actor and writes His own stage play in An Act of God, David Javerbaum’s 2015 comedy. Receiving its regional premiere at Stage West, the play runs Thu thru Dec 31 at 821 W Vickery Av, FW. Tickets are $17-45. Call 817-784-9378.

Sunday 03 – Unspoken Realities is the name of UNT’s concert of new dance works by nine different senior choreographers. This includes Erin Norton’s PSYCH 121.19, a piece about depression and the chemical trails it leaves in the brain, set to the music of Arvo Pärt. The concert runs Fri thru today at UNT University Union, 1179 Union Cir, Denton. Tickets are $5. Call 940-369-7802.

Monday 04 – A recent scientific study showed that hearing Christmas carols too early in the holiday season was a cause of stress, but with only three weeks to go until the big day, we’re pointing you toward Fort Worth Chorale and their Christmas performances. They’ve got three concerts in three days, taking place Sun-Tue at various locations around Tarrant County. Tickets are $5-15. Call 817-485-2500.

Tuesday 05 – Would you believe that Sammy Hagar turned 70 this year or that his musical career started 50 years ago? The “Red Rocker” of Van Halen and other heavy metal bands recently played a four-day concert in Cabo San Lucas, and the highlights have been collected into the broadcast special Red Til I’m Dead, screening at 7:30pm at various local theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $15. Call 818-761-6100.