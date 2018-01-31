Wednesday 31 – The DAM Awards have been set up by Denton Arts & Music to recognize theater, art, music, and comedy in and around the city to our north. Five short films are nominated for an award, so Dan’s Silverleaf will screen all the nominees tonight, including Ciara Boniface’s heist film Dirty Money and Kenny Severson’s stand-up comedy film I Stand Alone, at 9pm at 103 Industrial St, Denton. Admission is free. Call 940-320-2000.

Thursday 01 – The Canadian pianist Janina Fialkowska, who overcame a rare form of cancer, had to postpone her scheduled Fort Worth performance due to medical treatment, so the Fleisher-Jacobson Piano Duo takes her place. Leon Fleisher will perform Bach transcriptions, Debussy, and Chopin solo before he and Katherine Jacobson collaborate on Schubert and Ravel. The music starts at 7:30pm Thu-Fri at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Tickets are $25-85. Call 817-332-8451.

Friday 02 – While the best-known orchestration of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition is by Ravel, that version has often been criticized for smoothing out the original piano work’s rough edges. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will play Sergei Gorchakov’s 1954 orchestration, which boasts a more idiomatically Russian feel, today thru Sun at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $17-88. Call 817-665-6000.

Saturday 03 – The TCU men’s basketball team has fallen out of the national rankings thanks to five recent losses that all came by five points or less. The Horned Frogs will hope that luck turns their way when they welcome hot-starting Texas Tech (ranked No. 10 as of this writing) to town. Tip-off is at 1pm at Schollmaier Arena, 2900 Stadium Dr, FW. Tickets are $10-25. Call 817-257-7967.

Sunday 04 – Julian Butler is a British composer who specializes in writing musical plays for children to perform. His take on the Peter Pan story, entitled Neverland, premiered in the U.K. a shade more than two years ago, and now Casa Mañana Theatre has it for the next three weekends for the family to watch. The show runs Fri thru Feb 18 at 3101 W Lancaster Av, FW. Tickets are $20-35. Call 817-332-2272.

Monday 05 – Florida State University is home to one of the premier college music programs in the country, and its faculty boasts composers Carlisle Floyd and Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, as well as conductor Ernõ von Dohnányi. Today, UNT hosts an exchange of student composers from FSU with a recital at 8pm at UNT Music Bldg, 415 Av C, Denton. Admission is free. Call 940-369-7802.

Tuesday 06 – The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth brings back its Tuesday Evenings at the Modern lecture series with a bang. Michael Auping will reflect on his 40 years with the museum, 24 of them as chief curator. The lecture comes with a book signing and a reception to honor the man’s recent retirement. It starts at 5pm at 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are free but can be purchased for $5 before 5pm. Call 817-738-9215.