José Guzmán posted double-digit wins in four different seasons for the Rangers in the 1980s and early ’90s (and was 2 bWAR or better in those seasons for you advanced stats folks). He also pitched for the Cubs and for the Fort Worth Cats in the the latter team’s last incarnation. He has spent a number of seasons broadcasting Rangers games in Spanish on TV and radio, and will join Eleno Ornelas in the booth for home games again this season.

Tom Grieve told me a story last week about how he let Guzmán borrow his car even though the 17-year old had no driver’s license and didn’t speak a ton of English because he thought so much of the player’s maturity. The pitcher has always commanded a great deal of respect among his colleagues, something I saw and experienced firsthand working with him at the Cats and the Rangers. In this video interview, we hear his perspective on the upcoming Rangers season, and Guzmán also talks about the charity he started to help Alzheimer’s patients and those who care for them. He and his wife run the charity themselves, managing funds and outreach activities. You can find more information about the charity at http://guzman23foundation.com.