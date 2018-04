Benito Huerta is certainly good enough an artist to merit a show outside of UTA, where he teaches. He’s had exhibits in places all over the world, too, but now you can see his work here at William Campbell Contemporary Art. The Gallery Night show focuses on his sculpture and paintings that are reminiscent of James Ensor and Frida Kahlo’s works.

Odd Ducks and Other Assorted Tales, thru Apr 28. William Campbell Contemporary Art, 4935 Byers Av, FW. 817-737-9566.