Wednesday 04 Back in 1996, UNT dance professor Shelley Cushman was asked to choreograph dances for 10 Phil Winsor compositions called Cinematic Caricatures. These dances were filmed and became the work of a lifetime as Cushman kept on. At 6:45pm, UNT will screen some 30 of her dances that she created for the project at UNT on the Square, 109 N Main St, Denton. Admission is free. Call 940-565-2428.

Thursday 05 – The Dallas Symphony Orchestra makes a road trip to our side of the county line to perform Fauré’s music from Pelléas et Mélisande (not to be confused with the music that Debussy or Schoenberg wrote for the same play) as well as Gilbert Vinter’s Hunter’s Moon, an exceptionally difficult piece for French horn and orchestra. The concert is at 7pm at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 185 S White’s Chapel Blvd, Southlake. Tickets are $9-15. Call 214-692-0203.

Friday 06 – The term “Asian art” is sort of like “classical music.” It’s a useful category, but the closer you look at it, the more it starts to break down. Helping us get that closer look is Katherine Anne Paul, the curator of Asian art at the Newark Museum, who will give a talk examining how art developed differently in those areas. Transcendent Specifics: Buddhist Arts of Tibet, Japan, Korea, and China is at 6pm at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-332-8451.

Saturday 07 – It’s not every concert that Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth gives a world premiere, but our local ensemble (along with similar groups in Tucson and La Jolla) commissioned Houston-based Pierre Jalbert to write a piano quintet for them. This afternoon, it’ll be unveiled with Van Cliburn Competition gold medalist Haochen Zhang joining the group at 2pm at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Tickets are $25-35. Call 817-877-3003.

Sunday 08 – This year, local restaurants are getting in on the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival in more ways than sending their food to Pier 1 Tower. Dinners will be held the day before the festival starts at such places as Grace, Waters, Mac’s on Main, Reata, and even The Classic at Roanoke, with special menus just for the festivalgoers. The event runs Thu thru today at various locations, FW. Check Calendar for addresses and prices.

Monday 09 – Now that it’s pleasant outside, the Shops at Clearfork have started several new series of outdoor events designed to get you to check out the shopping center’s businesses. Unlike most other things at the Shops at Clearfork, these events are free. Women can get a workout from FitBodies by Sharon at 9:15am, while the dance studio MoveMINT has a MoveMINT Monday at 11:15am at 5188 Monahans Av, FW. Admission, as we said, is free.

Tuesday 10 – There’s a rich tradition of stand-up comics mining their addictions for humor — think of Richard Pryor’s riffs on his own experiences freebasing cocaine. That’s not to say one should get hooked on something just for the jokes, but the Addicts Comedy Tour features three funny men talking about overcoming their problems. They take the stage at 7:30pm at Hyena’s Comedy Club, 425 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $20-25. Call 817-877-6233.