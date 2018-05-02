Wednesday 02 – When most opera fans think of the Cinderella story, they think of Rossini’s fizzy La Cenerentola, but the Met has instead taken up Massenet’s Cendrillon, a lesser-known adaptation showing off the French composer’s command of structure that can make even mediocre singers sound fantastic. The broadcast is at 6:30pm at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for showtimes. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Thursday 03 – Shipping & Receiving Bar inaugurates Fort Worth Fire Beats as a recurring event for the first Thursday of every month. Besides DJs and a drum circle, the show will also feature fire performers in the club to go with the music. Minors under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The show is at 8pm at 201 S Calhoun St, FW. Admission is $5. Call 817-887-9313.

Friday 04 – Young Jean Lee is the first Asian-American woman to have her plays produced on Broadway, and this weekend, Amphibian Stage Productions is putting on We’re Gonna Die, which is part rock musical, confessional one-woman show, and existential lament for our mortality. A revival of this 2011 show just opened at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre, but you can stay right here and see it today thru Sat at 120 S Main St, FW. Tickets are $20. Call 817-923-3012.

Saturday 05 – With summer coming on, now’s the time to shape your backyard in such a way that will attract birds typical to our area at this time of year like painted buntings and dickcissels (stop giggling) or, if you’re lucky, hooded orioles and lesser goldfinches. You can learn all the details you need at Marshall Grain’s seminar on landscaping for birds at 11am at 3525 William D. Tate Av, Grapevine. Admission is free. Call 817-536-3636.

Sunday 06 – After taking a hiatus for the winter, the Lone Star Film Society’s Sunday film series has come back for the warm months. Tonight’s classic film is Funny Girl, the 1968 musical biopic of Fanny Brice that gave rise to Barbra Streisand’s renditions of “People” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and famously resulted in Streisand tying Katharine Hepburn for the Best Actress Oscar. The screening is at 7pm at Four Day Weekend Theater, 312 Houston St, FW. Tickets are $10. Call 817-924-6000.

Monday 07 – This year’s edition of the Dallas International Film Festival is taking place at one theater (the Magnolia) and features the likes of Morgan Neville’s documentary on Fred Rogers, Susanna White’s biography of a 19th-century portrait painter (starring Jessica Chastain), and Desirée Akhavan’s Sundance-laureate gay coming-of-age film The Miseducation of Cameron Post. The festival runs Thu thru May 10 at 3699 McKinney Av E, Dallas. Passes are $80-500. Call 214-720-0055.

Tuesday 08 – Stage West’s Festival of the Kid takes up this midweek, once again giving kids the chance to write their own plays or act in someone else’s. Each day offers a different selection of plays and dramatic monologues, performed twice on that day. The festival runs Mon thru May 9 at Stage West, 821 W Vickery Dr, FW. Admission is $5-10. Call 817-784-9378.