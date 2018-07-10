When an athlete moves from one team to another, he or she has a number of adjustments to make. Some come on the court, adjusting to new teammates and coaches. Many come away from the arena, making friends and finding places to live and food to eat. If the player hails from another country, it adds another layer of complexity.

In the sport of women’s basketball, professional players often have to make those adjustments yearly, as they compete in different leagues around the world. Cayla George has played on three different continents, and most recently moved to North Texas to join the WNBA’s Dallas Wings. In this video interview, we find out the story of how she got here, why her first Wings game was a special one, and how she finds ways to maintain her vegan diet.