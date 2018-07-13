I do this list every World Cup, because the footballing action isn’t the only thing that people watch the tournament for. This year, I thought I’d include some new faces, because do you really need another blog post telling you that Cristiano Ronaldo is hot? (If the answer is yes, he still makes the bench here.) And if hot guys aren’t your thing, here’s a link to beautiful players at the last Women’s World Cup.

GK: Roman Bürki (Switzerland)

Die Schweizer Nati’s backup keeper never got off the bench, so pictures like these are the best bet for seeing what he has.



DF: William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria)

That green streak in his hair was very well-judged.



DF: Nacer Chadli (Belgium)

Belgium used him as a right-back, so I’m doing it, too. On a team with some ugly mugs, he’s one guy you don’t mind watching.



DF: Ramin Rezaeian (Iran)

I’ve heard a lot of ladies drooling over the entire Iran team, so we’re going with this fullback and part-time model to rep them.



DF: Martin Olsson (Sweden)

He’s the starting left back and also the brother-in-law of Dirk Nowitzki.



MF: Paul Pogba (France)

The big Manchester United midfielder changes his hairstyles a lot, but that smile is always at 1,000 kilowatts.



MF: Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt)

The Huddersfield Town winger was only a substitute in Egypt’s brief World Cup campaign, but you can see much more of him on his Instagram account.



MF: Keita Baldé Diao (Senegal)

The flying winger can be found most weeks playing for French-league powerhouse Monaco.



MF: Isco (Spain)

The Real Madrid attacker was one of the few bright spots on Spain’s frustrating team.



FW: Mathew Leckie (Australia)

You figured the boys from Down Under would have a contribution to make, and it’s this Hertha Berlin attacker.



FW: Son Heung-Min (South Korea)

Having watched a lot of Korean movies, I can say this classically handsome Tottenham Hotspur striker would fit right in.



Bench: Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark), Mats Hummels (Germany), Gerard Piqué (Spain), André Silva (Portugal), Morteza Pouraliganji (Iran), Rúrik Gíslason (Iceland), Yoshinori Muto (Japan), Arkadiusz Milik (Poland), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Olivier Giroud (France), Harry Kane (England), Pedro Gallese (Peru)

Coach: Hervé Renard (Morocco)

Great God! We’ve got Jamie Lannister coaching this team!

