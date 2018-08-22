Wednesday 22 – The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History’s Energy Blast exhibit shows you the ins and outs of our fossil fuel supply (including a six-minute film on the Barnett Shale) while also including information on alternative energy sources. The show runs indefinitely at 1600 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $12-15. Call 817-255-9300.

Thursday 23 – When Krull came out in 1983, Columbia Pictures was so sure that the science-fiction epic would be the hit of the summer that the studio sponsored a bunch of monstrously expensive promotional events, including Krull-themed weddings. (Imagine giving one of the biggest days of your life to Krull.) The film flopped, and while it has gained a cult following, it will still be the target of a RiffTrax Live satire at 7pm tonight and 1pm Sat at various theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $10.50-12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Friday 24 – Andrew Solomon wrote his nonfiction book about people markedly different from their parents, and now Rachel Dretzin’s documentary adaptation Far From the Tree takes the homosexual Solomon (whose parents rejected him) as a subject, along with cases of autism, Down syndrome, dwarfism, and a child murderer. The film plays today thru Sun at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $8-10. Call 817-738-9215.

Saturday 25 – If you’re into Spartan racing (going over an obstacle course ranging from three to 26 miles in length), you’ll probably want to sign up for the Spartan Workout Tour, which is traveling around the country teaching people resistance training and dynamic stretching, among other things. The two-hour course comes to Fort Worth at 1pm at 24 Hour Fitness, 6000 Quebec St, FW. Registration is free. Call 682-283-9434.

Sunday 26 – Tonight’s your last night to catch A Smashed Up Mash Up Vol. 2, a revue of dance performances and playlets by the likes of Collin Miller, Scott Zenreich, David Ives, and Tatiana Lucia Gantt. The title notwithstanding, the Denton troupe have done more than two productions of short works like this one, but we’ll be eager to see this anyway. The show runs thru tonight at Point Bank Black Box Theatre, 318 E Hickory St, Denton. Tickets are $10-12. Call 940-220-9302.

Monday 27 – Almost precisely one year ago, Night & Day ran a blurb directing you to Frederic Remington: Altered States and saying that the show would end on Sep 9, 2017. We were wrong: It ends on Sep 8 — of this year. Seven days before Labor Day is a good time to catch this exhibit about the artist’s creative process at the Sid Richardson Museum at 309 Main St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-332-6554.

Tuesday 28 – The press release sent to me describes André Rieu as “Elvis meets Yo-Yo Ma,” which is frankly an insult to both those other musicians. The Dutch violinist and conductor has spent the last 30 years as the Michael Bolton of the classical music world, with his long hair and his all-froth-and-no-coffee interpretations of Viennese waltzes. Tonight, Amore, My Tribute to Love, a concert film shot in Rieu’s native Maastricht, screens at 7pm at Cinepolis Euless, 2601 Brazos Blvd, Euless. Tickets are $8.93-10.83.