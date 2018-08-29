Wednesday 29 – Andrew Lloyd Webber earned his best reviews in this century with School of Rock, his stage musical adaptation of Richard Linklater’s 2003 movie about a rock musician who discovers his true calling as a substitute teacher at a prep school. Now the Tony-nominated show comes to rattle the floorboards of Bass Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW thru Sun. Tickets are $44-115. Call 817-212-4280.

Thursday 30 – If you saw either of the Magic Mike films and were entranced by the male strip routines (which are much more choreographed than their female counterparts), then you should head to The Rail Club this evening for the Magic Mike XXL Tribute Show. We wish we could report that the show will benefit charity, but it will mostly benefit you. The event is at 8pm at 3101 Joyce Dr, FW. Tickets are $15-30. Call 817-560-7245.

Friday 31 – The title of An Octoroon refers to an outdated term for a person who is one-eighths black and also to an 1859 Dion Boucicault play about a Southern white man’s tragic love for a woman matching that description. (That tragic ending was partly mandated by American laws, which forbade any depiction of interracial relationships.) It’s also the title of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ 2014 play about an African-American actor trying to remake the 19th-century work for the present day. The play runs Thu thru Sep 30 at Stage West, 821 W Vickery St, FW. Tickets are $17-35. Call 817-784-9378.