Ryan Woods, Morgana Wilborn, and Nikki Cloer star in An Octoroon at Stage West.

Wednesday 29 – Andrew Lloyd Webber earned his best reviews in this century with School of Rock, his stage musical adaptation of Richard Linklater’s 2003 movie about a rock musician who discovers his true calling as a substitute teacher at a prep school. Now the Tony-nominated show comes to rattle the floorboards of Bass Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW thru Sun. Tickets are $44-115. Call 817-212-4280.

Thursday 30 – If you saw either of the Magic Mike films and were entranced by the male strip routines (which are much more choreographed than their female counterparts), then you should head to The Rail Club this evening for the Magic Mike XXL Tribute Show. We wish we could report that the show will benefit charity, but it will mostly benefit you. The event is at 8pm at 3101 Joyce Dr, FW. Tickets are $15-30. Call 817-560-7245.

Friday 31 – The title of An Octoroon refers to an outdated term for a person who is one-eighths black and also to an 1859 Dion Boucicault play about a Southern white man’s tragic love for a woman matching that description. (That tragic ending was partly mandated by American laws, which forbade any depiction of interracial relationships.) It’s also the title of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ 2014 play about an African-American actor trying to remake the 19th-century work for the present day. The play runs Thu thru Sep 30 at Stage West, 821 W Vickery St, FW. Tickets are $17-35. Call 817-784-9378.

Saturday 01 – Military servicemembers and first responders can get in free to The AdvoCare Champions Festival, an all-day Arlington event with athletics and live music by Fastball and other local bands. Civilians will have to pay, but a portion of the proceeds benefit Nancy Lieberman Charities, so head on over. The event runs 10am-8pm at Lake Viridian, 1001 Viridian Park Ln, Arlington. Tickets are $10.43-28.37. Call 888-511-3711.

Sunday 02 – The city of Granbury will ring in the holiday with Labor Day Lake Fest with live music and water activities on the lake. Unlike the other unofficial-end-of-summer parties, this one will also have a giant fish fry, so bring your giant tubs of tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, and lemon wedges. The party runs Sat thru today at Lake Granbury in Granbury. Admission is free. Call 682-936-4550.

Monday 03 – On Broadway, a new production of Oklahoma! features a same-sex lead couple, with Curly being played by a woman. Artisan Center Theater’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s cowboy musical won’t be so adventurous, unfortunately, but it will still be opening this week and playing on an otherwise dead Labor Day. The show runs Fri thru Sep 29 at Belaire Theater, 444 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $12-24. Call 817-284-1200.

Tuesday 04 – With the turn of the calendar, the Modern brings back its Tuesday Evenings at the Modern series for the fall semester. The series starts with New York-based artist Kambui Olujimi discussing his work in multimedia installations that comment on society in highly metaphoric ways at 7pm at 3200 Darnell St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-738-9215.

