It’s bounced around my Facebook feed the past couple of days. A rough ol’ cob like Nelson who sings country music oughtn’t embrace a “socialist” Democrat in the ruby red Lone Star State.

Nelson endorsed Democrat Rep. Dennis Kucinich in 2011 because the Ohioan was one of the few politicians pushing for legal pot back then.

Nelson likes pot. A lot. While growing up, he watched relatives and others suffer health problems from tobacco. Still, he chain-smoked for years before ditching the death sticks. He has described how he grabbed an empty pack of cigarettes and filled it with hand-rolled joints. Every time he craved a cigarette, he fired up a reefer instead.

Now, he’s 84 and still singing, touring, golfing, jogging, and probably lots of other things ending with “ing” that I’ve never heard of. He has credited marijuana with saving his life.

Another fan wrote on Nelson’s Facebook page: “Just cause you can write a song, sing a song, play a guitar, and smoke weed doesn’t mean you know what’s right for this state!!! Entertainers should stay out of politics and stick to entertaining.”

Nelson weighs in on matters that touch his heart, and not only the weed issue. Ask any small farmer in the land what they think about Nelson, who has been putting on the annual benefit concert Farm Aid since 1985.

Remember in 2001 when most Americans –– to use the language of country artist Toby Keith –– wanted to stick a boot up the ass of every Middle Eastern person after the 9/11 bombing?

Not long afterward, Nelson performed at a benefit for 9/11 victims and sang “America the Beautiful.” But he also told Playboy in an interview that Americans would be better off trying to communicate with our country’s detractors rather than instinctively bombing them into oblivion.

“Are we going to look at poverty, disproportionate wealth, and the horrors in the world or ignore them? “ Nelson said. “The poorest places are the ones where terrorism breeds. If someone wants to kill me bad enough to kill himself at the same time, there has to be a reason. People jump all over you if you ask the question, but if someone in America murdered 10 people or 3,000, the first thing we would ask is, ‘Why?’ Nothing can justify the attack, but there might have been something we could do to prevent an attack in the future. I’m not talking about giving in or negotiating with terrorists. I’m talking about looking at the complaints of people in the world who hate us. Is it because our troops are over there? Are we afraid to say that? Anything else? Our policies regarding Israel? I’m not saying we should stop doing anything they don’t like just because they don’t like it. But we should understand why and try to acknowledge that people in other parts of the world have rights, too, that they matter. What arrogance to say it doesn’t matter what they think. It’s not un-American to ask these questions. It’s un-American not to ask them. America really stands for human rights and freedom. Let’s apply it everywhere.”

In this partisan world we live in, musicians and other entertainers would be smart business-wise to keep their political thoughts to themselves. Any stance taken today means you’ve possibly pissed off half the country –– and half the people who buy CDs and attend concerts. Entertainers who take social stances, whether it’s Keith wanting to kick some brown-skinned ass or Nelson wanting to support O’Rourke, put their money where their mouths are.

It’s no surprise that Nelson would support O’Rourke, who advocates for decriminalizing pot and ending an era of prohibition that has put hundreds of thousands of people, particularly minorities, in prison.

“A school-to-prison pipeline has produced the largest prison population on the face of the planet,” O’Rourke told a crowd in Austin recently.

Maybe these fans criticizing Nelson for his liberal stances have forgotten his support for the LGBT movement. Some of these same intolerant “fans” became disgusted by Nelson after he recorded “Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other,” considered the first gay-themed song released by a major country artist.

Here’s a story: I was in a cover band years ago. We auditioned a country steel guitar player one day, and he played well. Seemed nice, too. We wanted him in the band. But as we sat around drinking beer and talking afterward, the new guy cracked wise about Brokeback Mountain, a movie about two gay cowboys released in 2005.

I mentioned that Nelson had recorded a song about gay cowboys. The guy didn’t believe me. I told him the title of the song. The guy became red in the face and said he was sickened that Nelson was really gay.

Nelson wasn’t announcing that he was gay, I said, he was just expressing support for people who are gay. Standing up for the rights of others is something to take pride in, I said.

The guy stared at me like I had horns growing out of my head and packed up his steel guitar and left pronto. We never heard from him again, which was fine by me and the other band members.

I feel the same way about these current fans jumping off the Nelson bandwagon. Goodbye, good luck, good riddance.

Then again, I have nothing to lose (except a prejudiced steel guitarist). Nelson stands to lose hundreds or thousands of fans and possibly millions of dollars when he expresses his liberal views.

But I’m glad he does. Nelson is a maverick. A native Texan. A wise man with more than eight decades of experiencing the world in a way that few others have. Seems like a fan of the man and his music would appreciate that, regardless of whether he or she agrees with all of Nelson’s world views.