If the Trump administration didn’t exist, Michael Moore might have invented it. After all, his previous documentary, 2015’s Where to Invade Next, was about as limp an effort as he’s turned out, but having a president who opposes everything he stands for has shot him back to relevance. Fahrenheit 11/9 (a reference to the presidential election on November 9, 2016, as well as an inversion of the title of his 2004 hit Fahrenheit 9/11) is his takedown of the current White House, and if you don’t think Moore will put audio of a Trump speech over footage of a Hitler rally, you don’t know him very well. He’s a cheap bastard, but he was made for these times. God bless him, and God help the rest of us.

He starts off by disclosing some surprising brushes he had with the Trumps before the nation went to hell: Jared Kushner hosted the premiere party for his 2007 film Sicko and Steve Bannon distributed some of his films’ DVD releases. There’s also footage of a pretty awkward joint appearance by Moore and Trump on Roseanne Barr’s daytime talk show in the 1990s, which Moore freely admits he botched. Recapping the 2016 election, Moore finds plenty of blame to go around for Hillary Clinton’s defeat, including Gwen Stefani, whom Moore claims was out-earning Trump at NBC and thereby caused the orange-skinned one to announce his presidential run in a fit of pique. Moore also gleefully runs down all the male sexual predators in the media who bashed Hillary and have since been exposed and thrown out of work. (If you want another reason to hate Les Moonves, listen to the audio clip of him celebrating Trump’s rise as bad for the country but great for CBS’ shareholders.) Over footage of Trump winning the presidency, Moore wonders in an atypical but warranted bit of profanity, “How the fuck did we get here?”

You can hardly blame Moore for spending so much time on the water crisis in his hometown of Flint, Mich. (they’re going on four years without safe drinking water, if you’re counting), and he cleverly ties the debacle to Trump’s presidential run even as the candidate himself bashed Michigan for it. As always with Moore, though, the thing winds up devolving into lame ploys, with the director filming himself going to Michigan’s state capitol with a pair of handcuffs to make a citizen’s arrest of Gov. Rick Snyder. You can’t help but reflect that Sacha Baron Cohen squeezed more out of his recent agitprop stunts, or wish for the narrower focus of a documentary like Sabaah Folayan’s Whose Streets?