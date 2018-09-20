1) Friday evening at 6pm at Three Links (2704 Elm St, Dallas), the first Beto O’Rourke/Terd Cruz debate will be on their big screen. But if you don’t wanna drive to Dallas, word on the street is that the Boiled Owl Tavern (909 W Magnolia) will be broadcasting it, too. Have you registered to vote? The deadline is 10/9, and that’s a lot closer to now than you think. This Vice News clip from HBO shows Beto speaking at Shipping and Receiving:

2) Dead Hawke is back at Ridglea Lounge (6025 Camp Bowie) on Friday night, along with heavy hitters Space Ape and Of Deities and Dust, whose name harkens back to the Ridglea Theater marquees of old, when every band’s name was some dramatic or otherwise portentous dependent clause or prepositional phrase. Whoa, Of Deities and Dust sound kind of like the Melvins:

3) Friday night at Trees (2709 Elm St, Dallas): Andrew WK with Son of Stan. This will be a PARTY! All ages, doors at 7, show at 8. Tickets are $20. Here’s a video for an Andrew WK song called “Music Is Worth Living For,” which is a great thing to remind oneself of when you’re having a dumb day:

4) Saturday at Shipping & Receiving: Twangy, Austin-based, country rock sextet Western Youth drop their new album along with sets from local dude Matthew McNeal, Denton’s Daniel Markham, and Fort Defiance, from Nashville. Doors at 8, show’s at 9; cover is $10, and under-21s can come if they bring a guardian with them, like a parent, aunt or uncle or older sibling; time-traveling cybernetic organism (living tissue over metal endoskeleton;) or billionaire industrialist/mysterious, costumed, bat-themed vigilante. Here’s the video for Western Youth’s new single, “Hangin’ On.” Kinda makes me think of QCNH covering a Neil Young song:

5) Jesse Gage, late of Movie the Band, currently of War Party, is releasing a new EP on Saturday at MASS (1002 S Main), and the bill includes a wide spectrum of sounds: ol’ JG is joined by Rachel Gollay, Claire Morales, and Sub-Sahara, with Tornup DJing in between bands. Show is 18+, but if you’re young than that, you can come in if you bring a guardian, like the ones who guard the galaxy, for example, or your mom or dad or chill Uncle Greg or Aunt Stacey. This video, a mashup of Danzig and the Temptations, is totally unrelated to this show, but I’m posting it for the same reason Apple allegedly puts damning legal ramifications at the bottom of their user agreements or Van Halen had that brown M&M clause in their rider: you should read things all the way to the end: