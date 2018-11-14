Wednesday 14 – Esteemed journalist Susan Orlean has written for publications such as Rolling Stone, Esquire, and Vogue, and her book The Orchid Thief was turned into the film Adaptation, with Meryl Streep portraying her. She will be in North Richland Hills to promote her latest book, The Library Book, about the importance of libraries in civic life, at 1pm at North Richland Hills Library, 9015 Grand Av, North Richland Hills. Admission is free. Call 817-427-6800.

Thursday 15 – Artist Beliz Brother (and yes, that’s her actual name) will be on hand for the public dedication of her sculpture “As One.” Based on the shapes of Fort Worth’s police and fire departments’ uniform patches, the steel sculpture will, after its dedication, be the subject of a talk delivered by the artist at 10am at Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, 505 W Felix St, FW. Admission is free.

Friday 16 – This is your last weekend to see The Magical City of Oz at Theatre Arlington. Instead of “Over the Rainbow” and “If I Only Had a Brain,” this adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s fantasy novel has songs by Steven Morris and Don Powers, so it’s a chance to hear this work with fresh ears. The show runs thru Sun at 305 W Main St, Arlington. Tickets are $17. Call 817-275-7661.

Saturday 17 – Must everything be pumpkin spice once the weather turns cold? Even parodying pumpkin spice has grown stale, and yet we still have the Pumpkin Spice Race going on this morning. After the 5K, 10K, and 15K races have been run, the party at Panther Island Pavilion includes pumpkin ale, pumpkin pie, live music, and hot chocolate and coffee. The event starts at 8am at 395 Purcey St, FW. Registration is $45-65.

Sunday 18 – Air racing was a big deal in the early days of aviation, but recently Red Bull brought it back with the Red Bull Air Race World Championship. As it has twice before, this event comes to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. Three flyers seem to have pulled away from the pack in the standings, including Michael Goulian of Massachusetts. The event runs Sat thru today at 3545 Lone Star Cir, FW. Tickets are $29-1,150. Call 817-215-8500.

Monday 19 – Latino comedians Alex Reymundo and William Lee Martin will host the Cowboys Who Care Foundation Golf Tournament, whose proceeds go toward children with cancer. Any golfer who hits a hole in one will win a free Kia, and everyone can expect door prizes and the warm feeling that comes from a round of golf for a good cause. The event is 10am at Diamond Oaks Country Club, 5821 Diamond Oaks Dr N, FW. Registration is $100. Call 817-933-2301.

Tuesday 20 – What makes Meet Me in St. Louis a holiday favorite is the song “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” being composed for the movie that the show is based on. What keeps it from being a cloying piece of nostalgic treacle is its undercurrent of anguish and morbidity about the changes that families go through from 1903 to 1904. Artisan Center Theater’s production runs Fri thru Dec 22 at Belaire Theater, 420 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $12-24. Call 817-284-1200.