The holidays are prime time for sipping cocktails, from joyful celebrations to save-me-now libations. Whether you like a steaming mug of belly-warming heat or a frosty frou-frou martini, Fort Worth’s fine establishments are serving spirited cocktails in all the naughty-and-nice flavors of the season.

And a Partridge in a Pear Tree, Miracle in Cowtown Pop-Up at Proper, 409 W Magnolia Av, 817-984-1133

Reposado tequila, pear brandy, mescal, and spiced demerara syrup, with a cinnamon garnish.

Build-Your-Own Winter Warmer, The Social House, 840 Currie St, 817-820-1510

Start with Absolut Vanilla Vodka and then choose your base (coffee or hot chocolate), choose your flavor (Kahlúa Salted Caramel, Kahlúa French Vanilla, or Kahlúa Peppermint Mocha), and choose your topping (infused whipped cream or marshmallows).

Cinnamon Apple Moscow Mule, The Tavern, 2755 S Hulen St, 817-923-6200

Monopolova Vodka, fresh limejuice, and housemade cinnamon apple syrup in a copper cup packed with ice and filled to the rim with Goslings Ginger Beer, garnished with a lime wedge.

Cognac Hot Apple Cider, The Basement Lounge, 6323 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ste 125, 817-732-9877

Martell Cognac and warmed apple cider garnished with a cinnamon stick and apple slice.

Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins, HG Sply Co, 1621 River Run, Ste 176, 682-730-6070

Cabernet wine, Knob Creek Straight Rye Whiskey 100-proof, JM Rhum Orange Shrubb Liqueur, fresh lemon juice, and housemade spiced cranberry syrup (with cranberries, maple syrup, cloves, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, and orange peel), garnished with fresh nutmeg.

Fall in the French Quarter, Fixture, 401 W Magnolia Av, 817-708-2663

Rye, brandy, and housemade simple syrup with cardamom, anise, five-spice, and cherry bitters in an absinthe-rinsed glass over ice with a lemon peel expression.

Ginger Snap, Pacific Table, 1600 S University Dr, Ste 601, 817-887-9995

Scotch, housemade ginger-infused simple syrup, and fresh lemon juice topped with pear cider and garnished with housemade candied ginger.

Holiday Hot Toddy, Fixe, 5282 Marathon Av, 682-707-3965

Old Forester Bourbon with housemade apple cider steeped in herbs and spices (coriander, cinnamon, chamomile tea, and orange peel). Warmed to order and served in a Teaze infuser mug.

Santa’s Sombrero, Cork & Pig Tavern, 2869 Crockett St, 817-759-9280

Tequila blanco, pineapple juice, ginger, agave, baking spice bitters, and fresh limejuice.

Sparkling Charleston Cosmopolitan, Niles City Hall Saloon, 112 E Exchange Av, 817-624-2222

Vodka, sparkling white wine, peach nectar, orange liqueur, white cranberry juice, and fresh lemon juice with an orange slice garnish.

Spiked Candy Cane Cocoa, Snooze, 2150 W 7th St, Ste 108, 682-350-9970

Snooze hot chocolate, Cazadores Reposado Tequila, coffee liqueur, peppermint schnapps, whipped cream, mocha crumble, and crushed candy canes.

Texas Eggnog, Clay Pigeon, 2731 White Settlement Rd, 817-882-8065

Scratchmade eggnog with tequila, amaretto, and cinnamon.

White Chocolate Martini, Waters — Bonnell’s Coastal Cuisine, 301 Main St, 817-984-1110

Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur, Crème de Cacao, and half & half garnished with a mint chocolate-covered pretzel stick.