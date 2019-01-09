Wednesday 09 – This is your last week to go skating at Panther Island Ice, so there are only a few more days to work on your impression of Bradie Tennell (or Connor McDavid). After this, the changing of the seasons and the advent of global warming will force you onto indoor ice surfaces. The rink is open thru Mon at 223 NE 4th St, FW. Admission is $9-12. Call 682-704-7711.

Thursday 10 – Studio Ponoc is a new animation outfit in Japan staffed largely by animators who defected from the better-known Studio Ghibli after working on films such as When Marnie Was There and Spirited Away. The new company now comes out with Modest Heroes, an anthology of three short animated films whose directors include Hiromasa Yonebayashi of Mary and the Witch’s Flower. The film screens at 7pm today and 1pm Sat at Studio Movie Grill, 225 Merchants Row, Arlington, and Cinemark Tinseltown, 911 W Hwy 114, Grapevine. Tickets are $10.50-12.50. Call 817-446-4440 or 817-481-5040.

Friday 11 – The winner of the 1979 Pulitzer Prize for Drama (though no Tonys — how’d that happen?), Buried Child is the play that launched Sam Shepard’s reputation. The late playwright is thought of as a bard of the American West, but this masterwork is defiantly Midwestern in its portrait of an Illinois rural family gone to ruin. Tarrant Actors Regional Theatre’s production runs today thru Jan 27 at Scott Theatre, 1300 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $5-15. Call 682-231-0082.

Saturday 12 – Spiderweb Salon is announcing tonight’s event at Dan’s Silverleaf as its winter formal, but you can dress up any way you like to attend this blowout with artists, musicians, spoken-word performers, and other creative types to decide how the collective will approach what will surely be an eventful new year. The formal is at 7pm at 103 Industrial St, Denton. Admission is free. Call 940-320-2000.

Sunday 13 – We think Frederick Wiseman has made better documentaries than Monrovia, Indiana in recent years that haven’t screened at the Modern, but the 89-year-old filmmaker is still putting out great movies at a prolific rate. In this film, he turns his eye to the struggles of one small town in Middle America immediately after the 2016 presidential election. The film screens Fri thru today at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $8-10. Call 817-738-9215.

Monday 14 – Extra! Read all about it! Artisan Center Theater kicks off 2019 with a production of Newsies, the stage adaptation of the 1992 musical film about newsboys going on strike for fair pay and working conditions. Come watch poor orphans and runaways scrape a living for a penny a pape. The show runs thru Feb 9 at Belaire Theater, 444 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $12-24. Call 817-284-1200.

Tuesday 15 – Dry Bar Comedy is not some stand-up comic telling jokes at a hair salon (although wouldn’t that be cool?). No, it’s an online series of specials that brings clean jokes to a wide audience via streaming video. Tonight, their live show comes to Hyena’s Comedy Club in Fort Worth, with Shayne Smith, Jay Whittaker, Steve Soelberg, and Alex Velluto performing their sets at 7:30pm at 425 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $25. Call 817-877-LAFF.