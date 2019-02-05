Chef Cris Vazquez serves as executive chef for Delaware North, the company who handles concessions for the Rangers at Glove Life Park. He has been there long enough to have cooked for Nolan Ryan, and he still maintains a relationship with the legend’s beef company. Every year, he brings a crew from the ballpark to Fort Worth to conduct cooking demonstrations using Nolan Ryan Beef. They hold these at the Coors Light Roadhouse at the Stock Show and, yes, they include tasty samples.

In this video interview, Chef Cris, as many call him, discusses how he gets ready for a demo and also the challenges of planning seasons at two facilities (he has a lot to do with planning the food preparation workflow at Globe Life Field, set to open next season).

Disclosure: Nolan Ryan Beef pays me to assist with video production at their Stock Show demos