Wednesday 20 – Rachel Gollay, Jesse Gage, and Lily Taylor will provide the live music at I Got It on Five, a fundraiser for the Art Tooth collective. Prints by artists like Hillary Dohoney and Chip Tompkins will be up for grabs at a raffle as well, so this shindig is a perfect excuse to drop by MASS, 1002 S Main St, FW, at 7pm. Tickets are $10.

Thursday 21 – Hot North Texas artist Riley Holloway drops by the Fort Worth Central Library this evening for a discussion of Visual Storytelling. He’ll use his portrait paintings to demonstrate the ways in which an artist can insert details or use narratives from outside the artwork to help it tell the viewer a story at 6pm at 500 W 3rd St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-871-7701.

Friday 22 – A polarizing piece when it debuted in Chicago earlier in this decade, Noah Haidle’s Smokefall is now being put on at Texas Wesleyan. There’s a character named Beauty who never speaks but spends much time sitting in a corner and eating paint and shoes. The Hip Pocket Theatre crowd should appreciate this show, which runs thru Sun at 1205 Binkley St, FW. Tickets are $4-10. Call 817-531-4211.

Saturday 23 – There’s a TCU basketball doubleheader for you today. At 1pm, the men’s team takes on Iowa State, and a victory over the nationally ranked Cyclones would be a bright spot in what has been an up-and-down season. Then at 5pm, the women’s team faces Kansas State, eyeing the ranked teams who lie just ahead of them in the Big 12 standings. Both games are at Schollmaier Arena, 3000 Stadium Dr, FW. Tickets are $14-308.75 for the men’s game, $5-12 for the women. Call 817-257-7967.

Sunday 24 – The Denton Community Market is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and Dan’s Silverleaf is helping mark the occasion with the Den-10 Celebration. This fundraiser includes food, an appearance by the podcast WTFemme, live music by Lizzie Trumbore and Taste of Herb, and two tickets to the build-your-own Bloody Mary bar at 3pm at 103 Industrial St, Denton. A $10 donation is suggested. Call 940-320-2000.

Monday 25 – For every dumbed-down song in Annie Get Your Gun (“Doin’ What Comes Natur’lly”), there’s one of Irving Berlin’s gems (“They Say It’s Wonderful”). Artisan Center Theater puts on this nostalgic Western musical for its new show that opens this week and runs Fri thru Mar 30 at Belaire Theater, 420 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $12-24. Call 817-284-1200.

Tuesday 26 – The sequel to The Lego Movie came out recently, so it’s only fitting that this weekend sees The Art of the Brick come by the Perot Museum. While the place is known as a science museum, you’ll be able to see master builder Nathan Sawaya’s artistic creations such as Lego replicas of Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” and van Gogh’s “Starry Night,” starting on Sat and running thru Aug 18 at 2201 N Field St, Dallas. Admission is $11-17. Call 214-428-5555.