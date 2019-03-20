Wednesday 20 – Weather permitting, tonight you can join the Full Moon Paddle at the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge, as the expedition tries to attract the owls that frequent our area during the season. These include great horned owls, barred owls, and Eastern screech owls, which are hard to see because of their camouflage but have a distinctive call. The event is at 7pm at the back gate of the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge, 8670 Shoreline Dr, FW. Registration is $15-20. Call 817-392-7410.

Thursday 21 – Apex Arts League presents a free music event this evening, as the chamber group Unity Through Music performs everything from the first movement of Beethoven’s Eighth Symphony to the theme music from Game of Thrones, at 7pm at The Marq, 285 Shady Oaks Dr, Southlake. Admission is free. Call 682-661-5026.

Friday 22 – A whole steer roast is the unusual tactic that Ablaze: Igniting Passion for a Cure is taking to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. For a donation, you can come to this event for drinks, live music, dancing, and even prepping the steer the night before. Merely rigging up a spit to turn and roast a 900-pound animal for 24 hours is a feat of engineering. You can see that and more at 6:30pm at Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co., 4250 Mitchell Blvd, FW. Tickets are $350. Call 817-402-0918.

Saturday 23 – Marshall Grain frequently hosts talks on Saturday afternoon about gardening subjects, but today is their Spring Festival celebrating the store’s 10th anniversary. There will be numerous gardening talks, as well as pet adoptions, refreshments, free samples, and other activities to make this an extraordinary event from 10am to 4pm on Saturday at 3525 William D. Tate Av, Grapevine. Admission is free. Call 817-416-6600.

Sunday 24 – If Ablaze is a little rich for your blood (see: Friday’s blurb), maybe you should head up to Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton this afternoon for the Andy Knapik Memorial Crock Pot Competition, named after its winner from last year and benefiting DMAC Denton. There are no rules to participate in the contest. Just bring your pot there by 1:30pm and be ready to plug in at 103 Industrial St, Denton. Eating the food will cost $5. Call 940-320-2000.

Monday 25 – It may not be the Country Music Association Awards, but the Texas Regional Radio Music Awards is a lot more accessible. The ninth annual event returns to Arlington this year to promote the newest voices in the medium and hand out prizes for the best work. The ceremony is at 6:30pm at Arlington Music Hall, 224 N Center St, Arlington. Admission is free-$60. Call 817-226-4400.

Tuesday 26 – Argentinian artist Analia Saban likes to take ordinary objects such as window treatments and sawhorses and make them into sculptures that are all the more striking in an art museum setting. She’ll be here as part of the Tuesday Nights at the Modern series to discuss her works, which include a serious examination of paint formulas through the centuries, at 7pm at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-738-9215.