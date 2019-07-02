Wednesday 03 – Shohei Ohtani may not be pitching this year due to Tommy John surgery, but he’s still playing designated hitter for the Los Angeles Angels and is the most interesting DH in baseball, having hit for the cycle just last month. Their series against Texas Rangers’ runs thru Thu at Globe Life Park, 1901 Rd to Six Flags, Arlington. Tickets are $20-225. Call 817-273-5100.

Thursday 04 – We have a special section in Calendar this week devoted just to 4th of July events, including the picnic lunch at Dan’s Silverleaf, which you can attend and still have time to make one of the evening fireworks shows, including Fort Worth’s official one at Panther Island Pavilion or another one at Arlington’s Division Brewing. Check Calendar for times, locations, and contact phone numbers. All events are free.

Friday 05 – The turn of July means that Concerts in the Garden will be ending this week, and no less than Miguel Harth-Bedoya himself will be leading the performances, from patriotic favorites and fireworks during the week to music from the Star Wars films and other science-fiction movies on the weekend, Wed-Sun at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, FW. Admission is free-$57. Call 817-665-6000.

Saturday 06 – Sam Shepard’s The God of Hell premiered in 2004, presaging society’s decline into a surveillance state after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Drag Strip Courage puts on this ominous but also quite funny stage play at Arts Fifth Avenue for the next two weeks, running Fri thru Jul 20 at 1628 5th Av, FW. Tickets are $15-20. Call 817-923-9500.

Sunday 07 – It is the sixth annual M.A.D.E. fundraiser at Stage West, where the local brewers and restaurateurs will have bites and sips for you to sample. In addition, there will be live music by the likes of Glenda and John Walker and Victor Andrada, among others, and local artisans will have their wares on display for purchase, noon-7pm at 821 W Vickery Blvd, FW. Admission is pay what you can, though a $10 donation would be appreciated. Call 817-784-9378.

Monday 08 – It is the 10th anniversary of National Theatre Live, and the British-based broadcast series is marking the occasion with a showing of one of its greatest hits, the production of Hamlet with Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role. This should make a useful double feature with the Ophelia movie that’s out now. The production screens at 7pm at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 09 – Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire wrote a batch of new songs for Shrek the Musical Jr., their stage musical adaptation of the animated movie. They did not include eels’ “My Beloved Monster,” although popular acclaim (and some music rights negotiation) caused them to include Donkey’s cover of “I’m a Believer” for the finale. Artisan Center Theater’s production of the show runs thru Jul 13 at Belaire Theater, 420 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $7-11. Call 817-284-1200.