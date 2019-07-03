Claire Hinkle is only 18 but has been belting out songs for years in local venues as the daughter of Fort Worth bluesman James Hinkle (and lawyer Elizabeth Parmer). Claire has a strong, bluesy voice and writes songs with a fresh spirit and old soul. I reviewed her debut album in January of 2018 and gave it high marks. She sounds great live, too. We shot this week’s interview in the backyard of her parents’ house next to her childhood playhouse. Our Tascam DR-40 recorder broke during the taping, and we had to use the iPhone’s built-in mic for audio, which sounds relatively crappy. John and Sallie Rody at KFTW 97.5 “The Pirate” radio have ordered us a new recorder, and our audio quality should be back to normal soon. (Listen to Toast & Jam replays at noon and five on weekdays at The Pirate!) Sorry, Claire, to suffer technical problems during your episode. Still, we managed to get a show in the can despite the problems. Life is unpredictable — and we wouldn’t want it any other way! Have a great time at college, and we look forward to hearing you singing your songs at Keys Lounge when you return home for visits. — Jeff Prince