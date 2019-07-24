World-class boxing comes to the College Park Center at UTA this Saturday in the form of Matchroom Championship Boxing. Oak Cliff’s Maurice Hooker puts his World Boxing Organization belt on the line in a match-up of undefeated 140-pound super-lightweights. Avenal, California’s José Carlos Ramírez brings his World Boxing Council title to the party in a unification clash that is likely to be all action from the outset.

A full card of fights offers plenty of fan-friendly pugilists, from former cruiserweight (200 pounds) standout Murat Gassiev making his heavyweight debut to the buzzsaw that is Tevin Farmer taking on seasoned Frenchman Guillame Frenois at 126 pounds (super-featherweight) for world honors. Expect Houston prospect Austin Williams to add to his two knockout wins as he takes his third bout as a professional. It is early in his career, but Williams could be one to watch at middleweight (160 pounds) in the next few years. The full fight card airs on subscription platform DAZN (pronounced “Da Zone”), and tickets are available from the box office.