Wednesday 14 – While Shark Week long ago had its day as a TV tradition, Harkins Southlake is rounding out its week of shark movies, featuring Steven Spielberg’s Jaws and Jeannot Szwarc’s far inferior Jaws 2. We wish it had Deep Blue Sea, just for Samuel L. Jackson getting chomped in the middle of his inspirational speech. The program runs thru Thu at 1450 Plaza Pl, Southlake. Tickets are $6. Call 817-310-0345.

Thursday 15 – There are many entertainment options tonight, but it’s hard to beat a free concert from a Grammy winner. LeAnn Rimes graces the stage at Sundance Square as she headlines A Night to Live United, which serves as a kickoff event for United Way’s upcoming fundraising season and starts at 6:30pm at 420 Main St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-258-8025.

Friday 16 – This month’s Science on Tap mixer at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History focuses on technology. Local experts dive into such diverse topics as how modern-day tech helps prevent cattle theft and how gaming can help diagnose diseases and build social skills. The event starts at 7pm at 1600 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $20-30. Call 817-255-9300.

Saturday 17 – Based on Kent Nerburn’s novel, the story of Neither Wolf Nor Dog is set in Minnesota and filmed by a Scottish director, but it is having two special screenings today at Scott Theatre. A crew of two people shot this story about a white writer who is asked by Lakota elders to help write a history of the tribe. The movie shows at 2pm and 7pm at 3505 W Lancaster Av, FW. Admission is $8-10.

Sunday 18 – Star Wars fans and other popcorn-munching movie lovers should get themselves to Circle Theatre this month for the world premiere of Matt Lyle’s A 3D Adventure, in which a troupe of actors rebel against their director’s avant-garde theatrical production in favor of a late-night Star Wars showing and find themselves in a strange parallel universe much like your favorite movies. The show runs Thu thru Sep 14 at 230 W 4th St, FW. Tickets are $15-38. Call 817-877-3040.

Monday 19 – With the Texas Rangers resisting the calls in the dailies to trade their best players and rebuild, a full-strength version of the home squad now faces division rivals the Los Angeles Angels, a team that also stood pat despite being so dull that even Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani struggle to make them interesting. The series runs today thru Aug 21 at Globe Life Park, 1901 Rd to Six Flags, Arlington. Tickets are $20-225. Call 817-273-5100.

Tuesday 20 – As often as Fiddler on the Roof has been staged by theater troupes of every stripe, you can still see it with fresh eyes when it comes to Bass Hall this week. That’s because it’s been given a makeover by Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and choreographer Hofesh Shechter. The show runs today thru Aug 25 at 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $44-127. Call 817-212-4280.