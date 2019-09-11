Wednesday 11 – Some 6,500 airline passengers were stranded in the town of Gander, Newfoundland, for five days in 2001, diverted there after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. On the anniversary of those bombings, your local movie theater presents You Are Here, a documentary about the travelers and the residents who took them in. The film screens at 7pm at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for showtimes. Tickets are $13.53. Call 818-761-6100.

Thursday 12 – Stage West opens its season with First Date, a musical about two people on a blind date whose insecurities are voiced by the other patrons in the restaurant where they’re sitting. The play ran on Broadway in 2013, and Stage West is collaborating with Theatre TCU to put it on. The show runs today thru Oct 13 at 821 W Vickery Blvd, FW. Tickets are $17-45. Call 817-784-9378.

Friday 13 – Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra hosts Van Cliburn Competition winner Yekwon Sun-woo, who will play Rachmaninov’s Third Piano Concerto. Combined with Brahms’ Fourth Symphony, this makes for an evening of sturdy warhorses plus one wild card in the world premiere of Remix, a composition by TCU professor Till MacIvor Meyn. The concerts are today thru Sun at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $22-97. Call 817-665-6000.

Saturday 14 – The Tarrant Area Regional Theatre has a fizzy season in store for us with Noël Coward’s Hay Fever and Andrew Lippa’s musical adaptation of The Wild Party, but the troupe will kick off with a decidedly un-fizzy opener in ’night, mother, Marsha Norman’s intense drama about an old woman and her middle-aged daughter on the last night of the latter’s life. The show runs Fri thru Sep 29 at Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $12-27.50. Call 682-231-0082.

Sunday 15 – This weekend marks the 33rd annual GrapeFest, Grapevine’s annual celebration of the wine harvest. This year’s festival includes wines from the Piedmont region of Italy and the less-heralded but hard-working Traverse Wine Coast of Michigan. The live music acts include 1970s Australian standouts Little River Band. The festival runs Thu thru today at historic downtown Grapevine. Admission is free-$25. Call 800-457-6338.

Monday 16 – The Gault archaeological site is located about 40 miles north of Austin, providing evidence of human settlements from 17,000 years ago, about 2,500 years earlier than was previously thought. To shed more light on what they’ve found there, Tom Williams and Nancy Velchoff give a lecture called Archaeological Evidence of the First Texans at 7pm at Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, 1600 Gendy St, FW. Admission is free, but registration is required. Call 817-255-9300.

Tuesday 17 – In time for International Talk Like a Pirate Day (which is on the 19th), Artisan Children’s Theater is opening How I Became a Pirate, a musical adaptation of Melinda Long and David Shannon’s children’s book about a boy who decides a pirate’s life’s for him until he gets some firsthand experience. The show runs Fri thru Oct 5 at Belaire Theater, 444 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $7-11. Call 817-284-1200.