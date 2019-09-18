The Frame4Frame Arts Festival has the digit in the middle of its name because this year is indeed the fourth time they’ve held the annual bash in Arlington. There won’t be a visual art component like there has been in previous years (or at least one hasn’t been announced at this writing), but there will still be plenty for you to see in the downtown area.

The music part takes place at Arlington Music Hall and starts with Sons of the Pioneers on Thursday night. Friday features the Soul Patrol Tour (whose name gives us uncomfortable flashbacks of American Idol winner Taylor Hicks), with Blake Aaron, Larry Braggs, and Tom Broxton. It ends on Sunday with Joe McBride and the Texas Rhythm Club. The venue also features Sara Evans on Saturday, but that’s not technically part of the festival.

Meanwhile, the film portion has moved to the Studio Movie Grill in Lincoln Square. In addition to the plethora of shorts, the festival includes Ted Irving’s Texas-made documentary Soul Alley, Ya’Ke Smith’s feature about a family in turmoil, Wolf, and a retrospective screening of the 1975 musical Cooley High. The last may be the first American movie to detail high-school life from a black point of view, and it boasts an appearance by one of that film’s stars, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs.

Frame4Frame Arts Festival runs Thu-Sun at Studio Movie Grill, 452 Lincoln Sq, Arlington, and Arlington Music Hall, 225 N Center St, Arlington. Film tickets are $10-50, music tickets $19-99. Call 214-684-1378.