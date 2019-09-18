Wednesday 18 – The Harkins Southlake is showing classic Westerns on Wednesdays this month, and while the Coen brothers’ remake of True Grit is a bit recent to be called a “classic,” there’s no denying its craftsmanship and its improvement on the original film. Hailee Steinfeld has come a long way since her performance here, too. The movie screens at 11am & 7pm at 1450 Plaza Pl, Southlake. Tickets are $5. Call 817-310-0345.

Thursday 19 – The Cush and DJ Eric Maldonado will provide the music for Pedal to the Prom, an event that raises funds for Fort Worth Bike Sharing. In addition to the music, you can also avail yourself of food, drinks, tricycle races, bicycle painting, and other activities. The event is at 6:30pm at Shipping & Receiving Bar, 201 S Calhoun St, FW. Tickets are $20-40. Call 817-887-9313.

Friday 20 – Theatre Arlington kicks off its new season with something familiar: The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, the 1970s-vintage Broadway musical based on the true story of the legendary Chicken Ranch. Anyone who watched TV news in Houston in the 1980s will readily recognize the reporter character as a caricature of Marvin Zindler. The show runs today thru Oct 13 at 305 W Main St, Arlington. Tickets are $26.25-28.30. Call 817-275-7661.

Saturday 21 – The late Toni Morrison is still having essays and articles published in the wake of her death, and each of them makes us miss her eye for America’s history of racial injustice all the more. This year’s DFW Literary Soulfest will include a memorial for the Nobel Prize winner who passed away last month. The festival is at 1pm at The Dock Bookshop, 6637 Meadowbrook Dr, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-457-5700.

Sunday 22 – The Race Against Kids Cancer is part of the Corinthian Vintage Auto Racing Festival going on at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. You can ride around the fabled racetrack and enjoy a seated dinner and live auction in the infield while benefiting the Morgan Adams Foundation. The events are Fri thru today at 3545 Lone Star Cir, FW. Admission is free-$50. Call 303-758-2130.

Monday 23 – If you watch 1980s sitcoms such as Full House and Family Ties, you’ll fully appreciate just how revolutionary Friends was in its day. Tonight is the first of three dates when your local movie theater will screen four to-be-determined episodes of the strikingly modern show and allow you to congregate with your fellow Friends fans. The broadcast is at 7pm at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for showtimes. Tickets are $13.53. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 24 – Fort Worth’s Julie Bozzi took 12 years to create American Food, a sculptural installation containing dozens of tiny replicas of food items sculpted out of various materials. Because these works were created in the ’80s and early ’90s, we’re talking breakfast cereals and mass-produced food rather than haute cuisine. The installation is on display thru Feb 2 at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St, FW. Admission is $10-16. Call 817-738-9215.