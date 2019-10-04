1) Well, it’s Friday. Shows exist, five of which come highly recommended by this publication. This is one of them: Tonight at MASS (1002 S Main), Washed Up Rookie’s swampy blues rocks the headlining slot after openings sets from zen-chasing rapper Wrex and the synth-oriented slacker pop of Summerjob. Summerjob starts the show around 9ish, and doors open at 8. 18+, a mere $5 at the door. This here’s a vidya of Washed Up Rookie playing in front of a mural depicting a buffalo:

2) Another show you can go to Friday night is Soundclash, the annual reggae-centric show headlined by Pablo and the Hemphill 7. The long-running reggae sextet – unless I counted wrong – will be joined by Sally Majestic in the direct support position, with Neptune Locals, Bum Lucky, and Burning Slow preceding. Please be discreet with the weed vaping, and also, don’t die. I’ve read the news and am worried about the dangers of all y’all’s addiction to the digital marijuanas. Soundclash is at Lola’s (2736 6th St), doors are at 7, downbeat is at 8, and cover to the all-ages show is $15 at the door or $10 online. Imagine, if you can, a reggae band dismayed about working day jobs.

3) Shipping and Receiving’s (201 S Calhoun) Friday night show sandwiches a 9-piece psychedelic pop band from Austin called The Human Circuit in between headliners Henry the Archer and openers Keanu Leaves. If you’re going to this show, I hope you make a point to see all three bands, especially Keanu Leaves. I caught them at the Owl a while back, and really dug what I heard, which vaguely reminded me of the Shins, but angstier, with a dream pop element, like maybe the dream they were having is about something bad happening to their teeth. Doors to the 21+ show are at 8, with Keanu Leaves starting at 9pm. Cover is $12. Here’s an entire Human Circuit performance:

4) The Boozy Moods (see this week’s music feature) release their debut CD Saturday afternoon/early evening at Panther City Vinyl (1455 Magnolia), with keyboard-and-drums duo Tortuga Redfro opening. The free, all-ages show is from 4-6pm.

5) Signals and Alibis drops their new EP at a release show Saturday night, held at MASS and also starring dub collective Stem Afternoon, and indie rockers Mañana Cowboy, with Oklahoma-based dream-pop duo Smokey Motel in the headlining slot. 18+ (or under if said person is accompanied by a parent or guardian such as a cool relative or some kind of supervisory android), probably an $8 cover, and the doors open at 8pm. This is Smokey Motel performing at this year’s Norman Music Festival, on stage at what looks like the Opolis: