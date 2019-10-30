This week’s special guest called last minute to re-schedule, which happens sometimes because life. We understand. Show director Wyatt Newquist and I began to scramble to find a quick replacement guest until a brilliant idea struck. “Let’s do a Greatest Rock ‘n’ Roll Screamers Part II episode but featuring only Jim Morrison,” I said. “Who?” said Wyatt, who was born 25 years after Morrison died. “Jim Morrison of the Doors,” I said. Wyatt said nothing but looked at me like I was crazy. That’s when I knew we had us a show! Local percussionist Lukas Rodriguez joins in on the fun. Thanks for goofing off on the clock with us, Luke. Toast & Jam will return to its regular programming next week by featuring a local, fascinating, fun, not-dead guest who may or may not scream. — Jeff Prince