Wednesday 04 – Philip Glass wrote his opera Akhnaten in 1983, and its current revival at the Metropolitan Opera is winning rave reviews, especially for the performances by countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo and mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges. The opera about the Egyptian pharaoh who tries to turn his empire into a monotheistic state screens at 6:30pm at Cinemark Ridgmar, 1888 Green Oaks Dr, FW. Tickets are $16.24. Call 817-591-8940.

Thursday 05 – Today is the anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition, and Bird Cafe is marking the date with its fourth annual Repeal Day Party. There will be drinks, naturally, as well as live music by Chris Milyo. The upstairs space will be transformed into a speakeasy with casino games. The festivities start at 155 E 4th St, FW. General admission is free, but speakeasy admission is $10. Call 817-332-2473.

Friday 06 – This is, um, interesting. Dan’s Silverleaf is presenting a show by Her Sins Burlesque called Holiday at Hogwarts, which combines burlesque, drag, Harry Potter, and Christmas. We’re having a lot of trouble imagining just how all that’s going to go down, but you won’t have to if you buy a ticket and show up at 9pm at 103 Industrial St, Denton. Tickets are $10-25. Call 940-320-2000.

Saturday 07 – If a British pantomime isn’t your thing for Christmas, how about Jane Austen? Stolen Shakespeare Guild puts on the regional premiere of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, a sequel to Pride and Prejudice in which overshadowed middle sister Mary takes center stage and pursues her own romantic dreams. The show runs Fri thru Dec 22 at Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $16-24. Call 866-811-4111.

Sunday 08 – You could stay home to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas, but Grand Berry Theater is giving you a reason to go to their place this afternoon for it. They’ll have the Rich Malloy Trio performing Vince Guaraldi’s jazz score from the TV special live, and they’ll also screen the less-known sequel, It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown! The screening is at 3pm at 2712 Weisenberger St, FW. Admission is $8.

Monday 09 – It’s an annual tradition, when the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra plays Handel’s Messiah on a Monday night, and we get to fill a Monday blurb in December with a notice telling you about it. Allen Hightower and the UNT A Cappella Choir will be on hand for the uproarious Baroque oratorio. The performance is at 7:30pm at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $27.50-88. Call 817-665-6000.

Tuesday 10 – If you’ve always wanted to see a rufous-sided towhee captured for all time, head to the Amon Carter Museum. All about the brothers who followed in the footsteps of John James Audubon to document the wildlife of Texas in paint, Tracing the Past: Scott and Stuart Gentling’s Birds of Texas runs Sat thru Mar 8 at 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-738-1933.