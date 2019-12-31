Wednesday 01 – “So much of any year is flammable, / lists of vegetables, partial poems. / Orange swirling flame of days, / so little is a stone. / Where there was something and suddenly isn’t, / an absence shouts, celebrates, leaves a space. / I begin again with the smallest numbers.” — Naomi Shihab Nye. We quote these words from her poem “Burning the Old Year” to wish you a Happy New Year from all of us at the Fort Worth Weekly.

Thursday 02 –The Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature three years ago, Zootopia is in the middle of a scant 10-day run on the IMAX screen at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. This skillfully animated Disney parable set in a messy, multispecies city screens thru Sun at 1600 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $3-5. Call 817-255-9300.

Friday 03 – Before the Beethoven festival takes over Bass Hall (see: sidebar), Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra holds a one-night-only performance of music from both Disney’s Fantasia and Fantasia 2000, with the segments from those animated films shown on the big screen inside the concert hall. The concert is at 7:30pm at 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $38.50-93.50. Call 817-665-6000.

Saturday 04 – The Battle of the Bell is a college football rivalry game that used to be played annually between Southern Miss and Tulane, two schools separated by a little more than 100 miles. Conference realignment broke them up, but the universities will renew their rivalry this morning at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, which kicks off at 10:30am at Amon Carter Stadium, 2950 Stadium Dr, FW. Tickets are $30-125.

Sunday 05 – Before there was YouTube, there was Marion Stokes, an African-American TV pundit and communist activist who started videotaping everything on TV in 1979 and only stopped 30 years later when she died. Somewhat cracked, she preserved footage that would have otherwise been lost, and the story of how she did that is told in the documentary Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project, which runs Fri thru today at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $8-10. Call 817-738-9215.

Monday 06 – Work on your axels and toe loops or just concentrate on developing a more efficient stroke while you skate laps around the rink at Panther Island Ice. The surface at the old Coyote Drive-In has become a winter gathering spot complete with amenities even for those who aren’t skating. The ice is open thru Jan 20 at 223 NE 4th St, FW. Tickets are $6-13. Call 682-704-7711.

Tuesday 07 – If you’re a fan of the whole “rockstar spiraling into drugs, violence, and suicidal depression” storyline, you’ll want to see Mystify: Michael Hutchence, a documentary about the short, turbulent life of the handsome and charismatic frontman for the Australian rock band INXS. The film screens at 7:30pm at various theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $16.24. Call 818-761-6100.