Wednesday 15 – About 60 years after the Spanish conquest of Mexico, a group of leading Aztecs came together to make the Codex Mexicanus, a history of their people. TCU art history professor Lori Boornazian Diel gives a lecture this afternoon on The Codex Mexicanus: An Aztec Guide to Life in the Christian World at 12:30pm at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-332-8451.

Thursday 16 – With the changing of the calendar, Symphony Arlington isn’t missing a beat as their monthly concert falls this Thursday. Robert Carter Austin conducts pastoral music in Gerald Finzi’s Romance and Grieg’s Holberg Suite, while cellist Cicely Parnas plays a Vivaldi concerto and From Jewish Life by the Swiss composer Ernest Bloch, who was so fond of the cello. The concert is at 7:30pm at Arlington Music Hall, 225 N Center St, Arlington. Tickets are $16.50-46.50. Call 817-385-4084.

Friday 17 – Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra takes one of their regular trips north to UNT, and this time they take a famous conductor with them. Roberto Abbado conducts Verdi’s La Forza del Destino Overture, Stravinsky’s The Firebird, and Mahler’s Fourth Symphony, an excellent starting point for people who are new to Mahler. The concert is at 7:30pm at Murchison Performing Arts Center, 800 N Texas Blvd, Denton. Tickets are $10-25. Call 817-665-6000.

Saturday 18 – You should see Cunningham at the Modern this weekend, not least because Alla Kovgan’s chronicle of Merce Cunningham’s life and career is on our list of the year’s best documentary films. The movie screens Fri-Sun at 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $8-10. Call 817-738-9215.

Sunday 19 – The Modern commissioned Red Groom’s Ruckus Rodeo back in 1974 for the Stock Show. This sculptural installation hasn’t been displayed at the museum since 2005, but this year, it comes back for the occasion of the Fort Worth annual event moving into its new home at Dickies Arena and will stay up for a good while after the Stock Show ends. The show runs Fri thru Mar 29 at 3200 Darnell St, FW. Admission is $14-18. Call 817-738-9215.

Monday 20 – Martin Luther King likely never thought of people going to hockey games on the national holiday named after him, but it’s your holiday, and you can do what you want. The Lone Star Brahmas host the Shreveport Mudbugs, who are in the middle of the NAHL South Division, at 2pm at NYTEX Sports Centre, 8851 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills. Tickets are $10-25. Call 817-336-4423.

Tuesday 21 – Conference play begins in college basketball, and while the Horned Frogs have a trip to Oklahoma to cope with this week, they’ll be home to face Texas Tech, the team that took down then-top-ranked Louisville in the season opener. Tip-off is at 7pm at Schollmaier Arena, 3000 Stadium Dr, FW. Tickets are $15-25. Call 817-257-7967.