Wednesday 22 – Vincente Minnelli’s An American in Paris won the Best Picture Oscar, which was not only undeserved but also kept the superior Singin’ in the Rain from winning the following year. Still, the 1951 musical has an array of superb Gershwin songs staged spectacularly, especially “I’ll Build a Stairway to Paradise.” The film screens at 7pm at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $6.50-9.47. Call 818-761-6100.

Thursday 23 – The Cliburn series returns to Scat Jazz Lounge tonight for a concert by the percussionist Ivan Trevino and the woodwind quintet WindSync. As well as music composed by the musicians themselves, the evening also includes singing, poetry, and covers of musical works by Radiohead and Sigur Rós and starts at 8pm at 111 W 4th St, FW. Tickets are $25. Call 817-738-6536.

Friday 24 – You know Lewis Black as the curmudgeonly 71-year-old standup comic who shows up on stages and sometimes in films. You might not know that he’s also a playwright, and Onstage in Bedford begins its 2020 season with one of his works. A comedy about a young woman getting married and her oblivious ex-boyfriend showing up to the wedding, One Slight Hitch runs today thru Feb 9 at Bedford Boys Ranch, 2819 Forest Ridge Dr, Bedford. Tickets are $17-22. Call 817-354-6444.

Saturday 25 – They’re calling it Consciousness Con, this first-ever convention about the potential healing properties of psychedelic drugs, something that this publication has written about numerous times. Guest speakers and seminars will talk about mescaline cacti and mushroom cultivation, as well as microdosing for PTSD and trauma, from 8am to 5pm at Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S Center St, Arlington. Tickets are $50-250. Call 817-465-6661.

Sunday 26 – Somehow, Jubilee Theatre has never staged To Be Young, Gifted, and Black. Robert Nemiroff’s stage adaptation of Lorraine Hansberry’s novel can be a galvanizing experience when it’s done right, and who would bet against the downtown troupe for making it right? The show runs Fri thru Feb 23 at 506 Main St, FW. Tickets are $24-32. Call 817-338-4411.

Monday 27 – The recently opened Dickies Arena will host the music events for the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo for the first time ever. This will be along with the usual panoply of rodeos, livestock shows, and other events for our doughty annual winter exhibition for the western United States. The show runs thru Feb 3 at Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 W Lancaster Av, FW. Grounds admission is free-$12, rodeo admission is $30. Call 817-877-2400.

Tuesday 28 – Hrair Sarkissian was born in Damascus and still has family in that city despite the violence and civil war in Syria. His Focus exhibition at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth makes comments on how the country’s violence manifests itself both in public spaces and in the natural world. This will be his first show in Texas. The exhibition runs Fri thru Mar 15 at 3200 Darnell St, FW. Admission is $10-16. Call 817-738-9215.