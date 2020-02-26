Wednesday 26 – The TCU women’s basketball team is currently doing substantially better than their male counterparts, and while the Lady Frogs have just cracked the Top 25, a win tonight over their nearest Big 12 competitors, Texas, would go a way toward that, to say nothing of a berth in the NCAA tournament and convincing national fans that they could make a run. Tip-off is at 6:30pm at Schollmaier Arena, 3000 Stadium Dr, FW. Tickets are $6-12. Call 817-257-7602.

Thursday 27 – Not much tops the feeling of eating a fine dinner while sitting in an art museum surrounded by great works. Then again, the feeling of contributing to said museum is fairly close. Arlington Museum of Art hosts its annual Eat Your Art Out fundraiser that includes champagne and coffee for your ticket at 7pm at 201 W Main St, Arlington. Single tickets are $100. Call 817-275-4600.

Friday 28 – As our feature story this week makes clear, the annual Cliburn Festival celebrates Ludwig van Beethoven’s sestercentennial (or 250th anniversary) this weekend by offering up both some of his familiar hits (like the Pathétique Sonata) and his more obscure works (like his unpublished arrangements of Scottish folk songs). The festival runs Thu-Sun at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Single tickets are $20-50. Call 817-738-6536.

Saturday 29 – As you’ve no doubt heard, today is the day for this publication’s very own Cowtown Chili Cook-off. This time, the location has moved to the Moon Bar, with establishments such as Billy Bob’s, Bird Cafe, 360 Catering, and Smoke-a-Holics sending their best to sling bowls of red. The event starts at noon at 2000 W Berry St, FW. Tickets are $20-25. Call 817-386-7024.

Sunday 01 – Bartók’s The Miraculous Mandarin Suite is such a thorny work that one music critic said it would clear your house of unwanted party guests and your cat. Fort Worth Symphony plays this hard-rock orchestral piece this weekend, along with Rachmaninov’s Second Symphony and music from Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde, conducted by Fort Worth native Robert Trevino. The concerts are Fri thru today at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $22-97. Call 817-665-6000.

Monday 02 – Fort Worth native Alan Bean was one of those select few astronauts who walked on the surface of the Moon. The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History hosts Amy Bean for a lecture called Moonwalker’s Daughter, describing what it was like to see her father become one of America’s space heroes, at 7pm at 1600 Gendy St, FW. Admission is free, but tickets are required. Call 817-255-9300.

Tuesday 03 – A whole slew of big names will be on display at the Kimbell’s new exhibition Flesh and Blood, a blockbuster show with paintings from the Italian Renaissance and Baroque periods. The works on loan from the Capodimonte Museum in Naples aim to show off the artistic legacy of a city more famous for its pizza and three-flavored ice cream. The show runs Sun thru Jun 14 at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Tickets are $14-18. Call 817-332-8451.