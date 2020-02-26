A few words come to mind when you evoke the West 7th area: party, wild, young, and several others less flattering ones. One word that the newest addition to the entertainment district hopes to add to the list is “chic”

Seven Lounge is poised to become a “see-and-be-seen” retreat that enforces a “dress to impress” policy. There will be no giant flat-screen TVs blaring sports, no kitchen serving booze-soaking fried food, and certainly no flip-flops or sleeveless T-shirts.

The new hotspot is hosting its soft opening –– or Sneak Peek Weekend, according to the marketing material –– on Friday and Saturday. The lounge is located atop the Regions Bank Building, which sits on the southeast corner of the insane intersection of Bailey Avenue, Camp Bowie Boulevard, University Drive, and West 7th Street.

The owners of Seven Lounge don’t see it as a bar or a nightclub per se but rather an intimate ultra-lounge that gives Fort Worth its own version of the hottest cosmopolitan spots in Las Vegas and Miami.

Since Fort Worth has risen to be the 13th largest city in the United States (895,008 people, according to 2019 U.S. Census Bureau population estimates), ahead of such metropolitan meccas as San Francisco, Boston, Denver, Nashville, New Orleans, and Seattle, it only makes sense that now is the time for a glitzy hotspot to thrive.

Seven delivers the VIP aura for those who have experienced the trendy spots on the Vegas Strip or in South Beach, where you enter through a five-diamond hotel lobby and take the private elevator directly to the exclusive locale.

Valet parking –– ranging in cost from $6 to $9 –– is offered in the bank building’s entry off West 7th. From there, you are directed into the lobby, where there is an elevator that goes straight to the fifth level and drops you into the 6,000 square-foot sky-bar, complete with an LED video pillar in the center of the room and state-of-the-art lighting that complements the ritzy atmosphere. The rooftop patio and balcony lounge provide a breathtaking panoramic view to the west above Dickies Arena which wraps around to the north toward the Historic Stockyards District.

As you’d expect, bottle service is available, and ordering a bottle of high-dollar hooch ensures your entry on a busy night. The good news on that front is that the prices are on par with the venues in and around the West 7th neighborhood, starting in the $150 range. The bottle reservation packages feature access to couches and booths that can be arranged for a group’s privacy while still being a part of the action. Should you opt to indulge, simply want to show off for a date or clients, or perhaps are hosting a birthday or bachelorette party, there are bottle service options that are significantly higher priced –– such as the Ace of Spades Rose ($1,200) or Johnny Walker Blue.

This isn’t the place to watch the big game or grab a quick bite. The owners’ expectation is that people will likely visit other paces in the area for dinner and watching games, and then they’ll cap off the night with drinks and dancing with a view. Seven’s guest DJs will play a variety of Top 40 and EDM-style club music similar to what is played on KISS-FM on weekend evenings.

With the lounge’s close proximity to Dickies Arena, expect this to be a likely destination for celebrity after-parties following the events that take place a few blocks away at the city’s sparkling new $540 million entertainment venue.

Seven Lounge is open only on Friday and Saturday nights from 9pm to 2am, and there is no cover. It is available for private parties and functions Sun-Thu with catering and entertainment options available.