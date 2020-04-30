Wednesday 29

Anytime after 12:30pm, local artist Taylor Rodrigues will “guide you in pouring paint and pints.” Tickets to the Art & Craft Beer Virtual Event include an 8-by-10-inch canvas, acrylic painting supplies, and either two 16-oz beers in whichever variety you choose or a bottle of prosecco. Purchase tickets through Eventbrite, then pick up your painting kit and drinks from Panther Island Brewing between 12:30pm and 7:30pm today at 501 N Main St. Call .

Thursday 30

You’ve seen the billboards. “Got it at Goodwill.” Boots. Purses. You name it. Other things you can get from Goodwill are work training and actual job offers. For those laid off right now and seeking employment, revamp your resume. At 10am, Goodwill is offering a Virtual Resume Workshop. To participate in this free webinar, visit GoodwillFortWorth.org/DCA and fill out the registration form.

Friday 1

Hunkered down much like we Weeklyfolk, our friends at 95.9 The Ranch are hosting a series of Facebook Takeovers. At 8pm, Jake Flint and his full band will serve up a livestream performance from Classen Recording Studio in Oklahoma City. Join the fun at Facebook.com/959TheRanch.

Saturday 2

MASS was livestreaming before livestreaming was cool. Or “immediately after the lockdown.” As part of the Near Southside venue’s ongoing #SocialDistancingConcertSeries, The Unlikely Candidates perform at 7pm via Facebook.com/MASSFW.

Sunday 3

Since farmers’ markets supply us with fresh fruits and vegetables, they are indeed #essential. If you feel like getting out in the literal sense, grab a mask and head to the Watauga Farmers Market from 10am to 2pm today. Or next Sunday. OK, any Sunday. Farmers’ markets are a go, including this one at 7600 Denton Hwy, Watauga. You can also pre-order some items online and pick them up at the market via FourSeasonsMarkets.com/GrabNGo.

Monday 4

Though its annual May the 4th Be with You event has been canceled this year due to the pandemic, Holocron Toy Store is still open for business and can make all your Mandalorian dreams come true. Beyond the collectibles related to a shop specializing in Star Wars, Holocron also has books, puzzles, and Lego sets to entertain and educate during lockdown in this part of the galaxy. Order online at HolocronToyStore.com and either have items shipped or pick them up curbside on Mon, Wed, or Fri-Sun at 3613 W Vickery Blvd, Ste 105. Call 817-489-5600.

Tuesday 5

Despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent announcement, Fort Worth’s big museums will remain closed –– physically. The Kimbell Art Museum, for one, will continue to offer livestreaming events and virtual tours via its from-home campaign. It’s fun for all ages. Check out the Kimbell every Tuesday at 11am for a theatrical Kimbell from Home Storytime, hosted by educator Alli Rogers Ancheen. For more info or to drop by Tuesday, visit Facebook.com/KimbellArt.