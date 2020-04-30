Many nonprofits here in North Texas are suffering from the dramatic impact of the pandemic. They all need our help now. With the cancellation of fundraising events, an increase in demand for critical services, and the loss of volunteers, charitable organizations are in dire straits. The most impactful way to support these great organizations at this time is by giving financially, but other ways to help include donating medical and cleaning supplies to community clinics and/or shelf-stable food. Homeless shelters and food pantries are desperate for food donations due to increased demand. You can also participate in “virtual volunteer opportunities” at select nonprofits.

From 6am to midnight on Tue, May 5, North Texas Giving Tuesday Now will be rallying for donations. However, consider giving early as the program is open now through May 4. Choose from more than 3,000 nonprofits in 20 North Texas counties. Visit NorthTexasGivingDay.org/NonProfits for more.