Wednesday May 6

An Americana quintet from the Fort, Invisible Riverside will perform a livestreamed concert at 8pm as part of Live at the Hop. The new series at HopFusion Ale Works will take place every Wednesday and feature artists who have performed at the space before. The proceeds will benefit a charity of the artist’s choice. Visit Facebook.com/HopFusion.

Thursday May 7

Downtown Arlington Roots, an audiovisual podcast about the history of the area, goes live at 4pm. In the six-week-long series, different guest speakers drop in to share their expert opinions and tell tales of the Arlington of yesteryear. Tune in via iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, and Facebook.com/DowntownArlingtonTexas.

Friday May 8

At 5pm, it will be time to pick up your dumplings. Hao and Dixya are doing a Dumpling Pickup Popup at The Table (120 St. Louis Av, Ste 103B, 682-703-1092). Choices are beef pho or the vegan curried potato. It’s curbside, but you will need to preorder. Visit Facebook.com/HaoDixya.

Saturday May 9

Live music of every genre, shape, and form has been cancelled. Thanks, Rona. One concert that got the ax was the quadrennial Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. It will return in 2021. At 2pm, though, you can join a Global Watch Party at Facebook.com/TheCliburn. There you can hear a few words from 2009 Cliburn Audience Award Winner Mariangela Vacatello and view her Cliburn Competition preliminary round recital (originally broadcast May 24, 2009).

Sunday May 10

Hatha and Meditation practice. Up to 99 people can participate, so it could be your next non-group activity. Leading the sessions will be Lou Chapman, a well-known yoga instructor who teaches in Fort Worth, Aledo, and Arlington. Along with creating a student account at UrbanYogaFW.com, you’ll also need a free Zoom account. Zoom. Ever heard of it? Hmm, sounds familiar. Call 817- 908-3569.

Monday May 11

Every Monday at 12:30pm, Arlington Charities provides a mobile food pantry at 811 Secretary Dr. Everyone is welcome. No appointment. No ID or proof of address. Hungry visitors receive free frozen meat and fresh produce until it’s gone for the day. Due to social distancing, it is drive-through only and you must stay in your car. Pop your trunk before you arrive. They will put the junk in your trunk and send you on your way. Call 817-275-1511.

Tuesday May 12

By now, we should have known which restaurant in Tarrant County serves the best taco. Alas, our annual El Fuerte Taco Fest, slated for the first weekend of May, was cancelled in the wake of COVID-19. In celebration of Taco Tuesdays everywhere, we honor those who would have competed this year. At noon or later, try lunch at Del Norte Tacos, Los Vaqueros, Pepe’s Taqueria, or Smokin’ Cactus. They coulda been a contendah! For future rescheduling updates, visit FWTacoFest.com.