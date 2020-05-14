Rolling Stone says monstrous concert promoters Live Nation will begin testing “drive-in” shows over the summer. Here in North Texas, Lava Cantina appears to be one step ahead.

During lockdown, the Colony-based venue has been hosting livestreaming shows. Now Lava Cantina is offering more options, starting Wednesday, May 13. Along with being in attendance and watching the concert via livestream as part of the Drive-In at Lava Cantina, you can witness the show in person –– social distancing guidelines strictly enforced.

Just like previous Lava Cantina shows, the live and livestreamed ones will consist of a mix of country, pop, and rock by both original and tribute bands. On Thursday, Lava Cantina welcomes Austin-based Love & Chaos, featuring the pop-country duo of Kendall Beard and AJ Vallejo.