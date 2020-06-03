Wednesday June 3, 2020

Feeling cooped up? If you’re an apartment-dweller right now, the answer is probably yes. At 11am, you can learn to stop renting –– my words, not theirs –– at the free Virtual Homebuyer Orientation Class hosted by the Housing Channel based right here in Fort Worth (4200 S Fwy, 817-924-5091). It’s live via Zoom, and you fill out an intake form before beginning. Per their event page, the class is meant to “inform the public of the opportunities of homeownership.” To sign up, go to HousingChannel.org/Classes.

Thursday June 4, 2020

All day every day, today through Sunday, Downtown Arlington is celebrating local restaurants with a Drive-In Restaurant Rally. Participation is simple, according to the Downtown Arlington folks: “We’re asking you to come to Downtown every day of the rally and patronize one or more businesses.” From well-known places like J. Gilligan’s to the hot new spots like Hurtado’s Barbecue, all of the participating businesses will offer specials for this four-day event. Part of the proceeds will benefit Mission Arlington, a nonprofit providing emergency assistance to families in need. For participants and specials, visit DowntownArlington.org/Events/Rally. Call 817-303-2800.

Friday June 5, 2020

During lockdown, I’ve managed to marathon-watch every season of Rescue Me. There are seven. Everything I know about firefighting came from Denis Leary. That can’t be good. For a different –– and more realistic –– perspective, join the Fort Worth Fire Department’s free livestreaming event Chat with the Chief at noon. FWFD Chief Jim Davis gives the latest news on the FWFD and fields questions the first Friday each month. To see the live feed, go to Facebook.com/FortWorthFireDepartment. Call 817-392-6812.

Saturday June 6, 2020

Tired of sewing masks? Have you taken up knitting? At 1pm, take your knitting to the next level with the class Intro to Lace Knitting with Striations taught by Alissa Barton, Knitting Fairy. The class is held at JuJu Knit (552 Lipscomb St, 817-854-9276). You can get your supplies there –– contact JuJu by Wednesday –– or you can just bring your own. Cost is $75. For a supply list, see the event page at Facebook.com/JuJuKnitsFW.

Sunday June 7, 2020

My coworker Clint has a pet snake named Jolly. Tracking down mice for Jolly has been difficult during the recent economic crisis. Good thing he doesn’t eat very often. Jolly, that is. Clint eats just fine. My coworker could learn a thing or two at the Lone Star Reptile Expo at the Knights of Columbus Hall (2625 S Cooper St, Arlington, 214-769-3039). Opens at 10am daily Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 at the doors for adults ($9 presale), $5 for kids, and free for children 6 years or younger. Ticket info is at LoneStarReptileExpos.com.

Monday June 8, 2020

Nothing. Nada. Zip. What’s going on today? Heck, if we know. You tell us. The event landscape is littered with events that were cancelled (but not Facebook cancelled), postponed but still popping up on the original date, and some that are actually really happening. It’s hard to tell the difference. Clubs are open. Or not open. Events are cancelled. Or whatever. Help me help you. Please email your event information to Jennifer@fwweekly.com.

Tuesday June 9, 2020

This place is a zoo. Tuesday is our deadline day. If I could get away with it, I’d go to the actual zoo instead. Yes, the Fort Worth Zoo is back open. Purchase tickets online three days in advance and pick 9am, 12pm, or 3pm for arrival. Some indoor exhibits are still closed. I’m fine with that. We’ll just hang out in the savannah. Tickets are $16 for adults or $12 for children and seniors. For reservations, visit FortWorthZoo.org. Call 817-759-7555.