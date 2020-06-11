Like many events scheduled for Pride Month, the annual Trinity Pride Fest has been postponed until later in the year. Most of the celebrations will now be virtual and will focus on anti-racism matters. Ty Ler, president of Trinity Pride, said his group will highlight conversations with communities of color and on Wednesdays and Black Lives Matter virtual drag shows on Mondays.

On social media recently, Trinity Pride said they will be “elevating local grassroots Black- and Brown-led organizations and the discussions within their communities in an effort to better understand our queer Fort Worth community as a whole.”

In the spirit of solidarity, everyone can be intentional with their dollars this month. If you are white, consider patronizing a restaurant owned by a person of color, such as Black Cat Pizza, Byblo’s Mediterranean Restaurant, Chadra Mezza & Grill, Bong Dong Ba Vietnamese Noodle House, Enchiladas Ole, La Playa Maya, Le’s Wok, Mamma E’s Soul Food, Nana’s Kitchen, or Texas Style Chicken & Seafood. If you are straight, consider having a drink at an LBGTQ-friendly bar, such as Changes, Urban Cowboy, or Reflections.

There will be a big online celebration on June 27. Watch for details coming soon to TrinityPrideFest.org.