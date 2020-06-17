Donnell Ballard was 16 when he participated in his first civil rights protest in Fort Worth. Now 49, he is still marching. As president of United my Justice, an activist group, Ballard marched through local streets for two weeks in response to George Floyd’s nonsensical death in Minneapolis and a long string of similar deaths across the country, including here in Fort Worth. Black lives matter. A lot. The local activism prompted Mayor Betsy Price to enhance police policies to provide better protection for civilians and to demand existing rules be followed. “To those calling for justice and greater progress, I see you, hear you, and pledge to work alongside the community in our collective efforts to provide equity and justice for our communities of color,” she said. While some groups continue marching, Ballard’s bunch is ready to move to the next phase. “From now on, we are working on a plan of action,” he said. Fort Worth Weekly reporter Edward Brown covered the protests each day with livestreamed videos to give local residents a front-row seat to the action. I asked which song Ballard wanted to sing, and he suggested a traditional spiritual that he relies on during marches. Thanks, Donnell, for putting your blood, sweat, and tears into such a worthy cause and for doing it in a way that feels right to you. — Jeff Prince