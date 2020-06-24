Wednesday, June 24

In these chaotic times, people could use some free legal advice, especially renters. At 2pm, go online and check out the new weekly series Law at the Library hosted by the Fort Worth Public Library. Every Wednesday through July 8, get free legal tips from Legal Aid of Northwest Texas or Texas A&M School of Law via Zoom. Today’s topic is Options for Renters During the COVID-19 Health Crisis. Register through the event page at Facebook.com/FortWorthLibrary. Call 817-392-7393.

Thursday, June 25

Le Cirque de Cavallini has been performing since 1898 and is now bringing their European-style, animal-free circus shows to America for the first time. Their latest production, Cirque MonteCarlo, has landed in Grand Prairie. Featuring the Rampin Clow Trio, speed juggler Luis Tapia, hula performer Franchesca Cavallini, and more, the extravaganza is 7:30pm today and daily through Jun 28 or at a matinee time of 4:30pm Saturday and Sunday at Traders Village (2602 Mayfield Rd, 972-746-2331). Tickets are free-$30 at Universe.com.

Friday, June 26

Every year, I hit the theater to see a summer blockbuster. This year, I fear there will be none. Some theaters are open now, but customers are still a bit leery of gathering in groups indoors. Instead, at 8:15pm, you can enjoy a blockbuster from another summer at 7th Floor Movies on the roof of Hurst Conference Center (1601 Campus Dr, 817-581-0044). Raiders of the Lost Ark tickets are $3-5 at ShowTix4U.com (advance only). Concessions and cash bar available. Bring your own lawn chair.

Saturday, June 27

While I have had a cheeseburger in paradise at Jimmy Buffett’s restaurant in Key West, Florida, I’ve never actually seen the man live. Nor have I attended a concert at Red Rocks, an item on my bucket list. With travel and live music on hold, what’s a girl to do? For one thing, I can log on to Margaritaville.tv/live at 8pm and view a free rebroadcast of a Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band concert filmed previously at Red Rocks. There’s even a chat feature should you want to interact with other Parrot Heads.

Sunday, June 28

Brunch is not just a noun anymore. You can have brunch, go to brunch, or tell your friends, “Let’s brunch!” I can do all of these things at 10am at Poured (1601 E Debbie Ln, Mansfield, 817-453-7919) during their first brunch of the season. Along with the requisite mimosas, other featured items include chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and something called Hangover Hash. This is expected to be a popular event –– come on, they had me at “brunch” –– so reservations are required.

Monday, June 29

Our office just relocated. You have no idea how many old confidential documents you have in your possession until you tackle a move. If you’re in the same boat, pack it all up and head to St. Peter & St. Paul’s Anglican Church from 10am to 12pm. As a fundraiser, they are hosting a Secure Shredding Day in their parking lot at 3900 Morris Ln, Arlington. Cost is $10 per file box or bag (13-gallon) with proceeds benefiting their Youth-In-Mission program. Call 817-456-1904.

Tuesday, June 30

Fort Worth Weekly’s readership not only extends to Denton to the north and Burleson to the south but Weatherford to the west and Grand Prairie to the east. If you’re with us in Grand Prairie and need food for your family, Catholic Charities of Dallas will be at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish (2910 Corn Valley Rd, 972-262-0552) at noon with their mobile food truck. Anyone is welcome to stop by through 3pm for drive-through food pickup.

8 Days a Week

The Cultural District is ready for real life. Museums like the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, the Kimbell Art Museum, and the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth are opening their doors for culture-hungry visitors. See for yourself any Tue-Sun. (Most museums are closed on Mondays.) For more information, keep an eye on our arts coverage at FWWeekly.com/Category/Fort-Worth-Arts and follow the Cultural District at Facebook.com/FortWorthCulturalDistrict.