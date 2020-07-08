Wednesday July 8

Chef Jon Bonnell is a busy man. While feeding the masses with affordable family meals and feeding out-of-work service industry locals for free during the pandemic, he made time to advise the president about the plight of local business owners. At 7pm, Bonnell will show off his lighter side by being the guest host at the Fort Worth Library’s Food Trivia Night. Join this free Zoom event at Facebook.com/FortWorthLibrary.

Thursday July 9

While venues that are 51% bars cannot host shows, the dual-concept Arlington Improv embodies the slogan “the show must go on” with Black Dog Pizza Arcade serving pizza and beer in the front-of-house. At 7pm, for example, see comedian Gary Owen, who is described by Ebony Magazine as “Black America’s favorite white comedian,” at 309 Curtis Mathes Way, Arlington. Tables for two or four are $80-120 at ImprovTX.com. Call 817-635-5555.

Friday July 10

Drive-in theaters are all the rage right now. From actual theaters to rooftops and parking lots, this concept is popping up everywhere. At 8pm, attend one that is showing local films, music videos, and viewers-choice content in the parking lot of Division Street Ice House (2602 W Division St, Arlington). Dream Theater Drive-In tickets are $8 on the cash app $3DreamEasy3. Call 469-354-5496.

Saturday July 11

While President Trump was in Dallas recently, he attended a roundtable at Gateway Church. Not sure the connection, but if you’re interested in attending a service to check out Gateway, today is not the day. Rather than reopen for in-person services as originally planned today, the church is postponing them while monitoring the COVID-19 situation. Instead, log on to Gway.ch/GatewayPeople starting at 4pm to view their services online. (Note to self: Visit these guys in real life sometime because they respect science.)

Sunday July 12

Now that NASCAR has banned the confederate flag and the spotlight is on African-American driver Bubba Wallace, racing is more popular than ever. But due to social-distancing restrictions, audience attendance is limited right now. If you are missing Texas Motor Speedway and feel the need for speed, check out the Richard Petty Driving Experience at 10am at TMS (3545 Lone Star Cr, 817-215-8500) and be a racecar driver for a day or just ride along. You can buy a ride-along for $149.50, and while track time in the driver’s seat starts at $399.99, watch for flash sales at DrivePetty.com. Call 704-886-2400.

Monday July 13

Unlike the early days of N.W.A., rap is now acknowledged worldwide as a legitimate, creative force. If you have a young MC on your hands who loves rap, send those 8- to 12-year-old kids to the Summer Freestyle Rap Camp at Family Dreams Center (2200 Hwy 157, N Mansfield, 817-225-4144). This three-day program teaching the writing and performing of clean, positive, freestyle rap runs today thru to Wed from 6pm to 7:30pm. Cost is $50 per camper. Register at DanceStudio-Pro.com.

Tuesday July 14

Austin brothers Alex and Glenn Peterson have been working the Texas live-music circuit ever since they were doing a residency at The Continental Club in their teens. Having opened for acts like Gary Clark Jr., they have progressed to headlining their own shows with their own special jam-band style of jazz, funk, blues, and soul. With the pandemic causing the postponement of most of those shows, Levitt Pavilion (100 W Abrams St, Arlington, 817-543-4301) is offering a weekly Living Room Series featuring The Peterson Brothers and other artists. See the free livestream performance at 8pm at Facebook.com/LevittPavilionArlington.

8 Days a Week

July is free cat spay and neuter month at the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection. No more babies having babies! Tomcats, house cats, feral and friendly alike –– a free snip-snip awaits any feline whose human lives in the North Texas areas served by TCAP, including the Fort Worth clinic (2400 Westport Pkwy, 940-566-5551). Four cats per day per household is the limit. (I know, right?) For instructions on participation, visit TexasForThem.org.