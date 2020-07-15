With a new stadium comes new concession food items. Stadium chefs recently showcased this year’s delicacies to the media.

This annual media event is one of the most popular ones for us media members because it involves food tasting. It’s a tough assignment, but someone has to do it.

For many Rangers fans, it will be a “wow” moment. They will have some fantastic dining options to look forward to at Globe Life Field.

There’s the Rattler, the Stack, the Grit Dog, brisket eggrolls, and the vegan mac ’n’ cheese, in addition to traditional baseball food, mainly hot dogs and nachos. The stadium will also sell food from Golden Chick and Pluckers Wing Bar and shaved ice from Bahama Buck’s.

For years, the Rangers’ concession company, Delaware North, has come up with some of the most unusual cuisines that have included the Fowl Pole, the Boomstick, the Wicked Pig, and the Two-Foot Taco.

Let’s take a look at some of the new items.

The Rattler is a rattlesnake sausage grilled to perfection and served on a fresh hoagie roll and drizzled with “Venom” sauce. Served with Lays potato chips.

The Stack is a series of crisp tostadas layered with Tostitos tortilla chips with your favorite nacho toppings, including pulled pork, classic Rico’s nacho cheese sauce, and jalapeño peppers. It stacks about 6 inches high.

The Grit Dog is an all-beef footlong hot dog from Nolan Ryan Beef topped with creamy jalapeño cheese grits, stadium chili, Rico’s nacho cheese sauce, and fresh pico de gallo.

The brisket eggrolls feature tender house-smoked brisket shredded and rolled up in a classic eggroll wrapper and deep fried to golden perfection. Served with fried rice and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce for dipping.

And the vegan mac ’n’ cheese is so good, you won’t believe it’s vegan. It’s made from a vegan pasta combined with a super-creamy cashew-based vegan cheese sauce. The Rangers organization started adding vegan dishes to its cuisine in 2016, and its stadium has been named the most vegan-friendly ballpark in the country.

Other new concession items not featured on media day include the Philly Cheesesteak, Philly Fries, Reuben sandwich, scooped ice cream sandwich, fresh Carvery sandwich, State Fair funnel cake, and smothered biscuit sliders.

While there’s no telling when fans will be able to indulge in the stadium’s new culinary offerings, the players will be hitting the field soon. The Rangers are set to play the first regular season game ever at Globe Life Field on Friday, July 24, at 7:05 p.m. against the Colorado Rockies. The Rangers will open the 60-game shortened season with a five-game homestand: three games against the Rockies and two games against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The food-tasting media event took place the morning of March 11. That afternoon, the stadium opened its doors to Arlington residents and season ticket holders. Thousands took advantage of the opportunity to visit and tour the Rangers’ new home. Public stadium tours were scheduled to start on March 17 but were moved to June because of the pandemic.

To protect fans and the community from the coronavirus outbreak, Rangers officials heeded the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that has led to the postponement or cancellation of large public gatherings at Globe Life Field.

Ozzie Garza, who serves as a Globe Life Field tour guide, has been writing about the Rangers for more than 20 years. He is a frequent contributor to the Fort Worth Weekly.