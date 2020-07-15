Wednesday, July 15

If you would like to teach your youngsters about racism, join Grand Prairie Libraries (901 Conover Dr, 972-237-5700) for a series of virtual events called Woke Wednesdays today and weekly thru Aug 26. Through short videos, children ages 4-8 will not only gain an understanding of their own actions but also learn how to be an advocate. Topics include What Is Racism? (today), See Something! (next week), Say Something! (week three), and Stand for Something! (week four). To view, go to YouTube or visit Facebook.com/GrandPrairieLibraries.

Thursday, July 16

Everything old is new again. At noon daily thru July 30, hear an immersive audio encounter of Amphibian Stage’s 2012 production The True History of The Tragic Life & Triumphant Death of Julia Pastrana, The Ugliest Woman in the World. (Just Julia Pastrana for short.) This play was originally performed in the dark, so with the new 3D soundscape in Dolby Atmos surround sound, you can close your eyes and prepare for a unique experience. Rent a 48-hours streaming period for $13 at AmphibianStage.com.

Friday, July 17

The restaurant at the Arlington Improv is open at 50% capacity, says comedian Chase Du Rousseau, who works at the club. For the most current coronavirus information, visit ImprovTX.com/Arlington and click the link at the top of the page. If the safety measures being taken there make you feel comfortable seeing a show there –– as they should –– venture out and see comedian-turned-actor DeRay Davis’ set at 7:30pm or 9:45pm at 309 Curtis Mathes Way and enjoy a late dinner and drinks. (Davis can currently be seen on the FX show Snowfall.) Tables are $60-160 at ImprovTX.com/Arlington.

Saturday, July 18

Let’s face it. The world could end before December. That can be your excuse for celebrating with the antique shop The Mercantile (7200 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-377-0910) at their Christmas in July Paint Party. From 1 to 3pm, paint your choice of either a vintage ceramic Christmas tree ($45) or ceramic pick-up truck ($35). Both items light up, and your fee covers supplies and step-by-step instructions. Beginners are welcome. Register at CowtownPaints.TicketLeap.com.

Sunday, July 19

Have you given blood lately? Now is your chance! From 9am to 12pm, Carter BloodCare will park trucks in the parking lot of the campus of Fellowship of the Parks in North Fort Worth (9900 N Beach St, 817-741-3687) as part of Fellowship of the Parks Blood Drive happening at all five campuses. Based on the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter is “forecasting a loss of more than 10,000 donors over the next few months.” To schedule a donation time at your preferred location, visit FOTP.Church/BloodDrive.

Monday, July 20

Well-known activist Opal Lee –– who recently led the Juneteenth Walk to Washington, D.C., at the age of 93 –– will be the special guest for the Fort Worth Community Arts Center’s weekly Boxed Lunch online event today. No cost to attend. Log on to Facebook.com/FWArtsCenter at noon.

Tuesday, July 21

Are we going back to school this fall, or are we not? Will we attend in person or online? While many schools are still undecided, UTA Fort Worth (1401 Jones St, 817-272-5988) already has a plan. At 6pm, you can attend UTA Fort Worth’s Virtual Info Session and meet with program advisers and admission representatives. Register at FortWorth.UTA.edu/OpenHouse for instructions on attending.

8 Days a Week

Mexican Coke, bad-ass street tacos, elotes, fried pies, beer, cigarettes, lottery tickets, and gas are all things you can buy day or night at Fuel City (1715 Haltom Rd, Haltom City, 817-484-0712). While the place is open 24/7, the indoor dining area is off-limits due to the pandemic. Fine by me. It is a great place to tailgate and people watch. Plus, there’s also a huge carwash.