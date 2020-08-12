Wednesday, August 12

There is a Texas Rangers game this Wed, but there will be no fans in the stands except the cardboard ones, like the one for hometown music hero Vinnie Paul. If you miss the fanfare and the camaraderie of watching the game with fellow fans, Arlington Backyard at Texas Live has a solution. At 8pm at 1650 E Randoll Mill Rd, watch the game via a direct live feed at Play Ball! at Texas Live. The outdoor seating area is large enough to ensure social distancing. Food and drinks will be available along with premium, reserved tables. In-game entertainment and backyard games are on the agenda, too. Entry is free. To reserve a table in advance, email info@texas-live.com. Call 817-852-6688.

Thursday, August 13

How are you celebrating National Filet Mignon Day? From 10:30am to 4pm today –– and every Thursday –– enjoy a $9.99 steak (of some sort) and lobster meal at Bucks Cabaret (2345 Meacham Blvd, 817-740-0026). The special includes sides and a view. Domestic beers are available for $1.75. Tipping is encouraged. I’d bring singles.

Friday, August 14

I’ve heard the one about the horse, but a Corn Dog With No Name? Vic and Jace “F” of CDWNN, who come from a “long line of fried food connoisseurs” –– I’m guessing the “F” is for Fletcher’s” –– will be serving the aforementioned corndogs at Armadillo Ale Works (221 S Bell Av, 940-580-4446) for the Rio Fresco Hard Seltzer Dill Pickle flavor release from 12pm to 7pm. Everything will be handled through the Armadillo drive-thru system, including the beer, corndogs, pop, and seltzers. It’s a drive-thru corndog pickle party!

Saturday, August 15

At 10pm, see an actual concert at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117) when country/folk/Americana band Flatland Cavalry hits the stage as part of the #SaveOurStages effort. With social distancing in mind, capacity is limited to 1,000 reserved seats ($28 each) and 200 general admission tickets ($16 each). As Billy Bob’s is now operating as a restaurant, get there early –– doors open at 6pm –– and have dinner at the Honky Tonk Kitchen. Chef Chris Fersch won the people’s and critics’ hearts at the Fort Worth Weekly’s annual Cowtown Chili Cookoff when he came in first in both categories. His menu will not disappoint. Tickets are available at BillyBobsTexas.com.

Sunday, August 16

Guns and brunch — two things Texans love. Enjoy both from 11am to 3pm at Brewed (801 W Magnolia Av, 817-945-1545), the host location for a license-to-carry class by the self-defense company Clearing The Chamber. (As CTC is focused on helping women, the company hosts a lot of brunches and wine tastings.) Initial cost is $100 to reserve your spot, then your confirmation email will list the other expenses you need to cover. Brunch is on you. For more information, visit Facebook.com/ClearingTheChamber. Call 214-244-1131.

Monday, August 17

In honor of National Nonprofit Day, please consider adopting a new furry –– or feathered –– friend from Fort Worth Animal Care and Control Shelter (4900 Martin St, 817-392-1234) and help them #ClearTheShelters. Through Aug 31, all pets are free to adopt. Animals cared for at the shelter always have an initial health screening and are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and vaccinated. To view the pets that are available and to start your application process, go to FortWorthTexas.gov/Animals. If you are unable to adopt but would still like to help, consider making a clear-the-shelters donation at GreaterGood.org.

Tuesday, August 18

While built to showcase Broadway productions, professional theaters typically have great acoustics and may even surpass traditional venues. Casa Mañana is such a place. Its next run –– a series of Elvis specials called A Tribute to The King –– will test that theory. Star Taylor Rodriguez was named the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion in 2019 by Elvis Presley Enterprises. (Translation: He’s the real deal.) Check out “the stories, the hits, that hair, those hips” from today thru Aug 22 at 7:30pm and/or 9pm at Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa Mañana (3101 W Lancaster Av, 817-332-2272). Tickets are $65 plus fees at CasaManana.org.

8 Days a Week

The new and improved Crockett Hall (3000 Crockett St, 817-886-7331) is now open daily. Inside are 10 different food concepts to choose from and three more in the works. With barbecue, burritos, cheesecake, coffee, hamburgers, Italian, salads, sandwiches, seafood mac ’n’ cheese, poke, and pot pie available now, and popcorn, shawarma, and tacos coming soon, there is something for everyone. Did I mention the full-service bar? Social distancing and cleanliness are a top priority. Parking is free (four-hour limit). Just park in the garage across the way and have your ticket validated inside.