During the pandemic, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History –– self-described as “just a museum trying to make a long-distance relationship work” –– has had an online discovery lab going. It is still available now at YouTube.com/FortWorthMuseum, but soon you can also visit in person.

FWMSH is last but certainly not least in this endeavor. While several of the other museums in the Cultural District have recently opened their doors as well, FWMSH is ready to reopen two exhibits –– Innovation Studios and the Oak Rooms –– on Thu.

Innovation Studios is all about animals, beads, and space exploration, with live shows at the Science Theater. While most everything is hands hands-free, there are STEAM activities that are hands-on to be enjoyed one family at a time.

FWMSH is open 10am-4pm Thu-Sat for members and 11am-4pm Thu-Sat for the general public. Tickets are $9 at Buy.FWMuseum.org/Events. Call 817-255-9300.