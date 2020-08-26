Wednesday August 26

Blue Zones Project –– the community well-being initiative that makes healthy choices easier in Fort Worth –– wants to know What’s in Your Lunchbox? At noon, families will learn how to put their healthy-eating tools on one handy toolbox at this virtual class with topics like Cooking Together with Kids, Savvy Seasonal Shopping, and What’s-On-Your-Plate Meal Suggestions. Free to attend. Register for the Zoom link at Eventbrite.com.

Thursday August 27

From professional divers to Shark Week armchair experts, anyone interested in aquatics knows that the world’s reef ecosystems are in trouble. At 6pm at DFW Scuba Shop (5200 Airport Fwy, Ste G, Haltom City), take your interest to the next level at the Coral Reef Conservation Specialty Course, where you’ll learn how you can help and earn a non-diving certification in the process. No water sessions are required at this all-ages class. The cost is $65 per person. Register at DFWScubaShop.com or call 817-838-5300.

Friday August 28

Hell’s Half Acre is an awesome band. (Yes, I’m plugging my friends’ band. What?) The band’s name is a historical reference. Back in the 1800s, Hell’s Half Acre was Fort Worth’s little red-light district. At noon, join the Texas A&M School of Law –– situated on the grounds where the acre once stood downtown –– for the webinar A Visit to Hell’s Half Acre and hear Brendan Smart tell stories of this controversial district. Smart describes the acre as a “thriving” assortment of bordellos, saloons, and gaming parlors, serving up delights for cowboys, railroaders, gamblers, thieves, and ordinary citizens and “generally outraging the religiously fervent and the reform-minded.” The webinar is free to attend at Info.Law.TAMU.edu/HellsHalfAcre.

Saturday August 29

POD seating enables stadiums like Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, 817-402-9800) to bring in events like Professional Bull Riding (PBR) while assuring fans are seated in an appropriate, socially distanced way. For PBR on Sat at 6:45pm and Sun at 1:45pm, POD seating options include groupings of two to six seats with minimal crossover interaction among fans. The overall capacity will be 50%. The only ones feeling unsafe will be the bullriders. Pre-paid parking in “regularly sanitized lots” and tickets ($16.50-385) are available at TicketMaster.com.

Sunday August 30

Local and national vendors peddling fossils, minerals, and more will be at the Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av) for the annual Fort Worth Gem & Mineral Show 10am-5pm Sat and 10am-4pm Sun. Along with the precious and semi-precious stones and oddities for sale, there will be door prizes, a kids’ corner, and silent auctions. Admission is $6 per adult. Children 12 and under are free. Call 817-921-5227.

Monday August 31

A Great Dane and a Chihuahua walk into a bar. That’s not a joke. It’s the Great Dane + Chihuahua Meetup at MUTTS Cantina (5317 Clearfork Main St, 817-377-0515). Touted as a “small get-together with large potential,” MUTTS hosts a small and large breed playdate. From 5pm to 8pm, purchase people snacks at the Cantina –– and Woof Menu doggo snacks for your pup –– then head out to the onsite dog park for a big (and small) night out. There is no cost to attend other than your snack budget.

Tuesday September 1

Are you obsessed with the Dusty Biscuit Beignet food truck/pop-up phenomenon on the Near Southside? Learn their secrets at the Virtual Beignet Making Class at 7pm. For this demonstration on Facebook Live, Dusty Biscuit promises to provide a “solid beignet recipe” and a step-by-step walkthrough of the rolling and cutting process. The class is free, but tipping is encouraged. For the list of the ingredients you’ll need and ways to tip, go to Facebook.com/TheDustyBiscuit.

8 Days a Week

With September being National Honey Month, let’s take a moment to appreciate bees and their yummy handiwork. We need bees to survive ourselves –– they pollinate flowers and help keep the food chain alive and well –– so if you have a hive on your property you want removed, call someone who cares. Wildernex LLC: Wildlife Control works throughout Texas and respects the bees’ right to live. Call the North Texas number at 214-396-9270 to have your hive relocated safely. We need local honey to stave off those fall allergies. We recommend buying honey from small local businesses like Cowtown Farmers Market (3821 Southwest Blvd, 817-462-1426) or Green’s Produce (3001 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, 817-274-2435). If you make those beignets on Tue (see: above), you may want some honey to go with your culinary creation.