Before becoming Fort Worth’s newest hotspot, Mule Alley (131 E Exchange Av) was just a row of mule barns. Now with renovations of the Stockyards area nearly complete, it’s time to celebrate. On Fri-Sat, The Biscuit Bar, Cowtown Winery, and Provender Hall will throw a big ol’ bash with live music, delicious food, and a bevy of adult beverages.

Drink specials at The Biscuit Bar (128 E Exchange Av, Ste 640) include $5 cocktails and $3 domestic beer, wine, and beer on tap, and there will be a Lucchese boot giveaway. Cowtown Winery (128 E Exchange Av, Ste 610, 817-626-1011) will have $5 frozen daiquiris, margaritas, and piña coladas, plus 20% off all bottles of wine. Chef Marcus Paslay’s new concept, Provender Hall (128 E Exchange Av, Ste 110, 817-782-9170), is offering happy-hour drink specials and half-priced oysters from 4pm to 6pm both days.

Starting at 4pm both days, enjoy the Biscuit & Jams live music series with Squeezebox Bandits and Tommy Luke on Fri and Alex Bellin and Trees Marie on Sat.

The Mule Alley Celebration is free to attend, but you do buy your food and drinks. For more information, visit FortWorthStockyards.com/Events/Mule-Alley-Celebration.

This event coincides with the annual Stockyards Championship Rodeo (121 E Exchange Av, 888-269-8696), also on Fri and Sat, so be sure and catch the cattle drives. Rodeo tickets are $15-50 at StockyardsRodeo.com. Kids get in free on Fri.